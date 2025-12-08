Wisconsin Badgers late-season hero named to On3 All-American team for true freshmen

One of the surprise stars of the Wisconsin Badgers this year is getting much-deserved national recognition for his breakout season that could easily fly under the radar on a 4-8 team.

Linebacker Mason Posa hardly cracked the lineup until the second half of the season, but what he accomplished in only five total starts was among the most impressive showings in the country.

That's why On3 named Posa to its true freshman All-American team for the 2025 season.

Mason Posa was one of the best young defenders in the Big Ten during the second half of the season and the clear top true freshman linebacker in college football. The former four-star prospect totaled 61 tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in 363 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-3, 231-pounder showcased his versatility and impact in multiple games, including Wisconsin's Week 11 upset over Washington, where he posted 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks, sealing the win with a critical fourth-down stop. He followed that up with a nine-tackle outing against Minnesota, flashing instincts, physicality, and range. A native of New Mexico, Posa projects as one of the top young linebackers in the Big Ten and nationally heading into the 2026 season. Charles Power, On3

He rotated in occasionally through the first six weeks of the season, but he started to earn a bigger role against Iowa and Ohio State before making his first official start against Oregon.

He and Cooper Catalano formed an exciting true freshman linebacker duo, but it was Posa who stole the show with his effective tackling and blitzing from the middle of the field.

He had a nose for the football that made him look far more savvy than a first year player.

Wisconsin fans are already excited about Posa as the next great Badgers linebacker.

He has reiterated his loyalty the program multiple times, but Luke Fickell and his staff have to make sure Posa isn't tempted by the transfer portal anytime over the next three seasons.

He represents a major recruiting gem for the Fickell era.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: