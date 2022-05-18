Skip to main content

Wisconsin offers 2025 OLB Christian Jones

Nebraska outside linebacker Christian Jones is the fourth 2025 prospect offered by the Badgers.

The Wisconsin Badgers have been very selective when it comes to offering freshmen prospects. 

On Monday, the Badgers extended their fourth offer in the 2025 class to linebacker Christian Jones of Omaha, Nebraska. 

The Burke High School standout is already up to five total offers, all of which come at the Power-5 level. Wisconsin joins Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, and Nebraska in the hunt for Jones, who is a long way from having to make a decision with his recruitment.

Playing on the varsity level as a freshman last fall, Jones had 49 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. 

The 6-foot-3 outside linebacker will likely be tough to pry out of Nebraska, and he is likely to be a highly recruited prospect, but Bobby April has proven that he can win battles against rivals in the past. 

The Badgers were able to land TJ Bollers out of Iowa, and Kaden Johnson out of Minnesota in consecutive cycles under April, so maybe he can do it again with the Nebraska star down the road. 

On film, Jones shows an ability to get downhill quickly, and he is an excellent pass rusher for a player his age. His speed stands out the most though, something that fits the outside linebacker spot in Wisconsin's 3-4 defense. 

Defensive lineman Bryson Williams is the only player from Nebraska to commit to the Badgers in the Paul Chryst era. 

You can watch the freshman highlights of Jones here.

