Wisconsin offers 2023 tight end Chico Holt

The Badgers make another tight end offer in the class of 2023 to a Texas three-star.

The Wisconsin Badgers are on a bit of a recruiting run lately.

Last Friday, the Badgers picked up commitments from 2023 running back Jaquez Keyes and defensive back Justin Taylor.

The week prior, Utah transfer Kamo'i Latu and 2023 offensive lineman James Durand pledged to Wisconsin.

Still searching for a tight end in the 2023 cycle, the Badgers extended a new offer to Chico Holt.

A Texas native, Holt plays for Strake Jesuit College Prep in Houston and is a three-star prospect according to both 247 Sports and Rivals.

Wisconsin is just the latest school to offer the talented pass catcher who has over 20 schools in contention for his services from across the country.

Also a standout shot putter, Holt holds scholarship offers from Cal, Duke, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, SMU, and Washington State, among others.

The move to offer Holt comes just weeks after offering Saint Louis tight end Zack Ortwerth, as Wisconsin reshuffles their tight end board following the spring visits.

Holt already has an official visit lined up for Michigan and recently wrapped up a trip to Northwestern, so he is open to leaving the state of Texas. However, the Badgers will need to act quickly to secure a potential visit. 

The Houston product moves well on film, and at 6-foot-5, he has a frame to grow into at the next level. A solid chunk of Holt's highlights displays his ability as a blocker, so he appears to be a good fit for the Big Ten.

Holt tallied 19 receptions for 213 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a junior. 

