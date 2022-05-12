Wisconsin football offers two Midwest prospects

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to hit the recruiting trail this spring, and on Wednesday, they sent out two new offers.

Starting in the 2023 recruiting class, the Badgers entered the race for defensive back Justin Taylor of La Grange Park, Illinois.

Taylor is a three-star athlete with the ability to play on either side of the ball, but he received the offer from Jim Leonhard and Bobby April on the defensive staff.

At around 6-feet tall and 185 pounds, Taylor has some versatility as a wide receiver or defensive back in college, though he probably best projects to the safety position at the Big Ten level.

Wisconsin is the second Power-5 opportunity for Taylor, who is also considering offers from Kansas State, a plethora of MAC schools, and the service academies.

As a junior, Taylor had over 1,000 all-purpose yards on offense with 13 touchdowns and added 15 tackles with five pass breakups on defense, according to his HUDL film.

With Wisconsin being close to home and one of his top offers currently on the table, things could quickly trend between the Badgers and Taylor this summer, especially if he can get on campus in early June for an official visit.

You can watch his junior highlights here.

The second offer of the day went out to 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery.

Montgomery is only the third known offer from the Badgers out to a freshman in high school, and it is safe to say landing the 2025 quarterback will be tough.

The Ohio product already has additional scholarship offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback should only continue to see his impressive offer list grow in the coming months, but Ohio State is the expected choice for him already. His older brother is a four-star Ohio State commit in the 2023 class.

Regardless, this is an offer the Badgers have to make, as he will undoubtedly be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class. It will be interesting to see if Wisconsin can get him on campus this summer, as he has taken recent trips to many other schools around the country.

You can see his varsity highlights here.

