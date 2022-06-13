Three-star WR Collin Dixon commits to Wisconsin

Commitments on the recruiting trail frequently come in flurries.

After a big official visit weekend that featured several marquee visitors for the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2023 recruiting class, Paul Chryst and his staff secured an important commitment from outside linebacker Jordan Mayer on Sunday afternoon.

One day later, the Badgers were back it, landing a commitment from Collin Dixon on Monday morning. The 6-foot-2 athlete out of Ohio took to Twitter to announce his decision.

A two-way player, playing both offense and defense as a junior, Dixon put together a huge junior season at Tallmadge High School. On offense, Dixon recorded 69 receptions for over 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns, while on defense, he added three sacks and 11 interceptions this past season.

The Badgers like him on offense as a wide receiver, with Dixon noting that assistant coach Alvis Whitted likes his physicality and ability after the catch, two things that pop out on his junior film.

Also a standout basketball player, Dixon displays great hands and feel for the game, which should translate nicely to the next level.

Dixon had plans to take an official visit to Illinois next weekend, but in the end, he opted to shut his recruitment down in favor of Wisconsin.

In addition to Illinois, Dixon held offers from Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Purdue, as well as a bevy of MAC schools and Ivy League options.

Dixon told All Badgers back in April that the most important aspect of his decision would be the staff and players because "those are the people I will be spending the majority of my time with." It appears as though Wisconsin's family atmosphere won the talented receiver over.

Wisconsin offered Dixon back in April during an unofficial visit, and wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted was able to build a great relationship with the three-star prospect.

Dixon is the first wide receiver commit for the Badgers in the 2023 recruiting class, and Wisconsin might not have to wait long to add another with Hawaii wide-out Trech Kekahuna coming to campus for an official visit as well.

Dixon is commitment No. 8 in the 2023 cycle, joining running backs Jaquez Keyes and Nate White, linebacker Tyler Jansey, defensive lineman Roderick Pierce, safety Justin Taylor, offensive lineman James Durand, and edge rusher Jordan Mayer.

Wisconsin now climbs into the top-25 of the 247 Sports Class Rankings, and Dixon is the No. 30 player in the state of Ohio, according to Rivals.

You can check out his junior highlights below.

