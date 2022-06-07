Wisconsin offers 2023 athlete Trech Kekahuna out of Hawaii

Having already visited Wisconsin during the 2021 season, Trech Kekahuna opted to make the trip from Honolulu, Hawaii, to camp with the Badgers on Monday in hopes of an offer from the Badgers.

After a strong camp performance in front of the staff, Wisconsin came through with an offer for the 2023 prospect from Saint Louis High School.

A running back and wide receiver at the same high school as current Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig and safety Kamo'i Latu, Kekahuna is an extremely quick and dynamic runner with the ball in his hands. At 5-foot-11 and around 190 pounds, he earned the offer from wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted, and he could also help the Badgers out as a return man.

The Badgers are not the only school involved in his recruitment. Just last week the three-star athlete took an official visit to Hawaii, which is just miles away from his high school stadium. He also has an offer from Boise State, and he has an official visit to Nevada this upcoming weekend, though the offer from Wisconsin could potentially change that.

The Badgers recently offered Kekahuna's teammate Anelu Lafaele last week, and the fact that Kekahuna was willing to pay his own way to Madison speaks to his interest level.

Kekahuna is an extremely fast prospect, and it will be interesting to see how quickly Wisconsin can get him back on campus for an official visit this month. The Badgers are looking to add multiple wide receivers in the 2022 class, so with Ohio wide-out Collin Dixon taking an official visit this weekend, Wisconsin could be narrowing in on a potential duo.

As a junior, Kekahuna recorded 192 rushing yards with two touchdowns and added 672 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

You can check out his junior highlights below.

