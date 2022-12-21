Live updates: Early Signing Day for Wisconsin football

Early Signing Day generally brings with it some fireworks and excitement as high school prospects from across the country sign their letters of intent to play college football at the school of their choice.

Wednesday marks the first day of the Early Signing Period, which runs from Wednesday (December 21) through Friday (December 23), and the Wisconsin Badgers are expected to sign all of their current 2023 commits.

While National Signing Day in February provides another chance for players to officially sign with a college, Early Signing Day has become the most important day on the recruiting calendar in recent years.

New head coach Luke Fickell is looking to put together his first recruiting class, and with 12 scholarship commits already in the fold, Wisconsin will likely ink each of those players and potentially add to that number throughout the day.

While we will have a formal breakdown of the entire class later today when the dust settles, follow this page throughout Wednesday for live updates on who has signed and faxed in their National Letter of Intent to play for the Badgers, and any other news that pops up on Early Signing Day.

Total players who have signed: 0

The Badgers do not yet have a player signed but are expecting all of their scholarship commitments to sign on Wednesday, with several walk-ons also taking part in the festivities.

Players signed:

We will update this player thread throughout the day

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.