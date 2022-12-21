Early Signing Day has been more of a formality for the Wisconsin Badgers in recent years. This year, not so much.

Hours after landing a significant commitment from four-star cornerback Amare Snowden on Wednesday, Luke Fickell and the Badgers struck again with a surprising commitment from wide receiver Trech Kekahuna.

A former Wisconsin commit, Kekahuna previously de-committed from the Badgers in early November, and was actually committed to play for Arizona next season.

However, it appears that Kekahuna has had a chance of heart and will take his talents to Madison.

The lone wide receiver signed in Wisconsin's 2023 class so far, Kekahuna was previously committed to the Badgers in mid-June, opting to join Wisconsin after a stellar camp performance in front of the coaching staff and an official visit to Madison.

Kekahuna was a relatively unknown prospect at the time of his initial commitment, opting to commit to UW over offers from Boise State, Hawaii, and Nevada.

A native of Hawaii, the 5-foot-11 speedster transferred to Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas for his senior season, a decision that ultimately led to increased national attention. Kekahuna currently had 1,240 yards and 22 touchdowns on 57 catches this year per MaxPreps, and as a result, he saw new offers come his way.

Arizona, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington State, and others all got involved with Kekahuna, but in the end, the Badgers once again won out.

With his commitment, the Badgers are now up to 14 total signees on Early Signing Day, and it will now be interesting to see if Luke Fickell has any more tricks up his sleeve.

Wisconsin was clearly needing wide receiver help, and Kekahuna should help as a slot receiver at the next level given his quickness.

You can check out some regular season highlights of the three-star wide receiver in action below.

