Wisconsin basketball target Gus Yalden sets a commitment date

The Wisconsin Badgers recently hosted 2023 forward Gus Yalden for an official visit last week.

The top-150 prospect in the junior class enjoyed the trip, and it appears he is now ready to make his college decision, which could be good news for the Badgers.

Yalden took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his commitment date, which is set for May 17. He plans to make his decision live on Instagram.

The 6-foot-9 forward has narrowed his choice down to College of Charleston, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.

Yalden has additional scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Butler, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, Stanford, TCU, Utah, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Xavier, and others.

Nicknamed the 'Gus Bus,' Yalden is originally from Appleton, though he currently lives in North Carolina. A skilled big man, Yalden has made no secret that he grew up a Badgers fan, and the allure of returning home could be working in Wisconsin's favor in his recruitment.

You can watch some of his most recent spring highlights below, where he displays his abilities around the basket and in transition.

Based on the timing of his announcement and the way his recruitment has been trending of late, Wisconsin could be in line for a big commitment a week from today.

If Yalden does indeed choose the Badgers, he would be the second commit this off-season, joining John Blackwell in the 2023 recruiting class, which figures to still have room for one or two more players.

