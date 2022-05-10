Skip to main content

Wisconsin basketball target Gus Yalden sets a commitment date

One of the Badgers top 2023 basketball prospects has set a commitment date for May 17.

The Wisconsin Badgers recently hosted 2023 forward Gus Yalden for an official visit last week.

The top-150 prospect in the junior class enjoyed the trip, and it appears he is now ready to make his college decision, which could be good news for the Badgers.

Yalden took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his commitment date, which is set for May 17. He plans to make his decision live on Instagram.

The 6-foot-9 forward has narrowed his choice down to College of Charleston, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.

Yalden has additional scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Butler, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, Stanford, TCU, Utah, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Xavier, and others.

Nicknamed the 'Gus Bus,' Yalden is originally from Appleton, though he currently lives in North Carolina. A skilled big man, Yalden has made no secret that he grew up a Badgers fan, and the allure of returning home could be working in Wisconsin's favor in his recruitment.

You can watch some of his most recent spring highlights below, where he displays his abilities around the basket and in transition.

Based on the timing of his announcement and the way his recruitment has been trending of late, Wisconsin could be in line for a big commitment a week from today.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Yalden does indeed choose the Badgers, he would be the second commit this off-season, joining John Blackwell in the 2023 recruiting class, which figures to still have room for one or two more players. 

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

2023 forward Gus Yalden (Credit: Angela Wilhelm/awilhelm@citizentimes.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Recruiting

Wisconsin basketball target Gus Yalden sets a commitment date

By Matt Belz1 minute ago
The Wisconsin Badgers run out of the tunnel against Eastern Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin offers four-star wide receiver Rico Scott

By Matt Belz3 hours ago
The Big Ten Championship Game Trophy being held up in celebration (Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin football opens with the second-best odds to win the Big Ten by BetOnline

By Matt Belz20 hours ago
Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich (No. 38) punting the football against Northwestern. (Credit: Mark Hoffman via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: special teams overview

By Matt Belz23 hours ago
Jack Sanborn celebrating with Keeanu Benton. (Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

[Watch] Wisconsin Badgers undrafted free-agent surprises with Owen Riese

By Matt BelzMay 9, 2022
An aerial shot of Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers weekend recruiting rundown (May 8)

By Matt BelzMay 8, 2022
The Wisconsin Badgers cornerbacks come together before a drill.
Football

Wisconsin spring football: cornerback overview

By Matt BelzMay 8, 2022
Bucky Badger doing pushups during a Wisconsin football game.
Recruiting

Wisconsin offers 2023 prospects Fredrick Moore and Jamel Howard

By Matt BelzMay 8, 2022