Wisconsin Badgers weekend recruiting rundown (May 8)

The Wisconsin Badgers have had a busy week on the recruiting front.

Not only was there a big commitment in the 2023 recruiting class for football, and a plethora of new scholarship offers to go out, but the basketball team also welcomed a pair of official visitors this week.

In an attempt to break down all of the news and notes that occurred this past week, here is our weekly recruiting rundown for the first week of May.

Basketball: Gus Yalden officially visits Madison

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin basketball staff had top-150 forward Gus Yalden on campus for an official visit.

Nicknamed the 'Gus Bus,' Yalden is a heralded recruit with offers from all over the country to his name, but the Badgers are using the hometown angle with the Appleton native.

While Yalden currently lives in North Carolina, the draw to return home for college is strong, and the Badgers seem to have put themselves in a strong position following the visit.

As a 2023 prospect, the 6-foot-9 forward is still a ways away from potentially suiting up for Wisconsin, but this week's visit seems to have the Badgers firmly in the mix.

Yalden has additional scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Butler, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Stanford, TCU, Utah, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Xavier, and others.

Wisconsin was his third official visit, as he earlier took trips to Nebraska and Rutgers.

He is hoping to decide in the coming months.

Basketball: 2023 SG Jamie Kaiser visits Wisconsin

Also on campus, this week, from the 2023 recruiting class, was shooting guard Jamie Kaiser.

The three-star wing out of Virginia is a rising prospect in the 2023 cycle, and it seems as though Wisconsin did enough to be an option for Kaiser down the road.

At 6-foot-6, Kaiser is a tremendous multi-sport athlete who fits the Badgers system well. Since focusing his recruitment on basketball alone, he has added offers from Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech as well.

Kaiser is a name to know this summer, and it will be interesting to see if his offer list continues to grow or if he decides to shut his recruitment down early, something that would definitely favor the Badgers.

Kaiser led his high school team with 20.7 points and 7.1 rebounds as a junior.

Basketball: Max Klesmit officially signs with Wisconsin

After committing to Greg Gard and the coaching staff last weekend, Wofford transfer, Max Klesmit's transfer to Wisconsin was officially shared by the university on Friday.

The junior guard is expected to be an immediate impact player next season.

You can read more about Klesmit, and Greg Gard's comments on his addition below:

The Badgers added their second commit in the 2023 recruiting class on Friday morning, with Arizona offensive lineman James Durand making the call to join Wisconsin.

You can read our full commitment recap here.

It is no secret that the Wisconsin Badgers traditionally do well in the months of June and July with official visits.

This week a number of 2023 recruits shared via social media that they have official visits scheduled with the Badgers for June. Here is a quick rundown...

Jordan Mayer

All Badgers had a chance to preview the official visit with Jordan Mayer who is set to return to Madison June 9-11.

The three-star outside linebacker was previously on campus for a spring practice in April and was previously committed to Boston College.

Joe Crocker

Three-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker also set an official visit with the Badgers.

The Tennessee native is scheduled to be on campus June 2-5, and he is one of the top offensive line targets remaining after Durand's commitments. Crocker took an unofficial visit to Madison in March and is also slated to visit Michigan for an official visit during June as well.

A.J. Tisdell

Early in the week Texas cornerback A.J. Tisdell shared on social media that he had scheduled a visit to Wisconsin.

The 5-foot-11 athlete will be in Madison from June 10-12.

You can read up on Tisdell as a prospect and an official visit preview here.

Ashton Sanders

Ashton Sanders recently trimmed his list of potential schools down to only two, with Wisconsin and Cal being his final options.

The three-star defensive lineman out of California holds numerous offers out West, but the Badgers are a top contender heading into the summer.

Sanders is set to visit Madison over the weekend of June 2-5, and he will head to Cal a week later before making his college choice.

My'Keil Gardner

Another defensive lineman that the Badgers are battling against California for is My'Keil Gardner out of Arizona.

Rated as a high three-star prospect, Gardner is set to visit Wisconsin during the first week of June too.

Gardner holds other scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, and Washington State.

The visit will mark the first time that Gardner will be on campus, so it will be a major opportunity for the Badgers to make a move in his recruitment.

At 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds, he could project to play defensive end or nose tackle for Wisconsin, and he is looking to enroll early at the school of his choice.

This week All Badgers has put together articles for each offer that went out. You can catch up on any of them in the following links...

The Wisconsin Badgers offered former Utah safety Kamo'i Latu last week, and the redshirt sophomore quickly came to campus to visit with Nick Herbig.

Wasting little time, the Hawaii native announced his commitment on Friday.

In need of depth at the safety position, Latu represents a significant addition for the Badgers heading into the summer.

You can read our entire coverage of the Kamo'i Latu commitment here.

