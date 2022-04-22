Skip to main content

Wisconsin football recruiting: offered outside linebacker visiting campus this weekend

Former Boston College commit Jordan Mayer will visit Madison for spring practice.

The world of recruiting does not stop, especially this spring.

The Wisconsin Badgers have been aggressive in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes of late, the staff extended a new offer to 2023 Boston College commit Jordan Mayer. 

Mayer has since quickly backed away from his commitment to the Eagles, and he told All Badgers in a message, "I am on a plane as we speak," in regards to visiting Madison this weekend. 

A Pennsylvania native, Mayer stands 6-foot-4 and just under 240 pounds and plays both defensive end and tight end for Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa. 

An impressive athlete on both sides of the ball, Mayer confirmed to All Badgers that the offer is to play outside linebacker for Bobby April and Wisconsin. 

Mayer has other scholarship offers from Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Navy, Ohio, Rutgers, Toledo, and West Virginia.

Things appear to be moving quickly between Wisconsin and Mayer, so stay tuned for more on his visit with All Badgers. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the meantime, you can check out his highlights below. 

Related links

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

USATSI_13410873
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: offered outside linebacker visiting campus this weekend

By Matt Belz45 minutes ago
2023 offensive lineman Thomas Paasch.
Recruiting

2023 OL Thomas Paasch talks Wisconsin visit and summer camp plans

By Matt Belz1 hour ago
2023 running back Jaquez Keyes.
Recruiting

2023 RB Jaquez Keyes sees a potential fit with Wisconsin after offer

By Matt Belz17 hours ago
Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Football

[Watch] 2022 Spring Practice Highlights

By Matt Belz20 hours ago
image1 (1)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: head coach Paul Chryst discusses spring practice No. 14

By Matt Belz20 hours ago
Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks breaking up a pass. (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks

By Matt Belz23 hours ago
2023 athlete Tackett Curtis (Credit: Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers spring recruiting update: 2023 linebackers

By Matt BelzApr 21, 2022
Bucky Badger doing pushups.
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers spring recruiting update: 2023 defensive linemen

By Matt BelzApr 20, 2022