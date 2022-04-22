Wisconsin football recruiting: offered outside linebacker visiting campus this weekend

The world of recruiting does not stop, especially this spring.

The Wisconsin Badgers have been aggressive in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes of late, the staff extended a new offer to 2023 Boston College commit Jordan Mayer.

Mayer has since quickly backed away from his commitment to the Eagles, and he told All Badgers in a message, "I am on a plane as we speak," in regards to visiting Madison this weekend.

A Pennsylvania native, Mayer stands 6-foot-4 and just under 240 pounds and plays both defensive end and tight end for Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa.

An impressive athlete on both sides of the ball, Mayer confirmed to All Badgers that the offer is to play outside linebacker for Bobby April and Wisconsin.

Mayer has other scholarship offers from Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Navy, Ohio, Rutgers, Toledo, and West Virginia.

Things appear to be moving quickly between Wisconsin and Mayer, so stay tuned for more on his visit with All Badgers.

In the meantime, you can check out his highlights below.

