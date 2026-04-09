Wisconsin football's 2027 recruiting class, which is currently on fire by national standards, is starting to take shape.

With the Badgers up to eight verbal pledges in the 2027 cycle, following the commitment of four-star tailback Kingston Allen, Wisconsin's class checks in at No. 10 on 247Sports and No. 15 on On3/Rivals.

After having gone eight for eight inside the state, the recruiting department is beginning to shift its focus to targets outside of Wisconsin. But it's not just director of recruiting Pat Lambert and his team working to lure top prospects to Madison — the Badgers' current commits are also pushing hard for the next signee.

Wisconsin's next target? Four-star quarterback Jack Sorgi out of Indiana, the son of former Badger gunslinger Jim Sorgi.

@Jack_Sorgi they say being a badger runs in the family…. got the o-line for you now we just need the qb….. pic.twitter.com/J2alpUlEe7 — Ethan McIntosh (@ethan_mcint77) April 7, 2026

Wisconsin has long been linked to the 6-foot-3 gunslinger out of Tri-West High School just outside of Indianapolis. However, things really started to heat up when Sorgi decommitted from Louisville.

The Badgers became an obvious landing spot, and now, their current commits are publicly pushing for Sorgi to head to Madison.

Ethan McIntosh and Hunter Mallinger, two of four offensive line commits for Wisconsin in the 2027 cycle thus far, have a point. The Badgers have built a strong foundation in the trenches already; Sorgi's commitment would be a key next step in rounding out the class.

Sorgi's Wisconsin ties run deep

Tri-West Bruins quarterback Jack Sorgi. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Badgers have been after Sorgi, who was officially offered by Wisconsin in late February and has an official visit to Madison scheduled for May 29, for some time now. But his connections to the Cardinal and White run much deeper.

His father Jim, who played from 2000-2003, is one of the more accomplished quarterbacks to ever come through the Badgers' program. He's tossed for the 10th-most yards in Wisconsin history with 4,475 and the 8th-most touchdowns with 33.

Wisconsin isn't the only player in Sorgi's recruitment. He's also listed offers from Memphis and Arkansas since his decommitment from Louisville, but the Badgers are widely considered the heavy favorites here. What's more, when class of '27 Wisconsin pledges have begun to publicly recruit players on twitter, it's tended to coincide with the Badgers closing in on a commitment from said prospect.

Jack Sorgi is firmly on commitment watch for Wisconsin's surging 2027 recruiting class.