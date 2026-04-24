What 2027 QB Commit Jack Sorgi Brings to Wisconsin Football

The Badgers' strong 2027 recruiting class got even stronger Friday morning with the addition of four-star quarterback and Wisconsin legacy Jack Sorgi.

The son of former Badgers gunslinger Jim Sorgi initially committed to Louisville but de-committed in early March, and Wisconsin sealed the deal less than two months later.

Below, we break down what stands out from Sorgi's Hudl tape and what he'll bring to Madison:

The Good:

- Comfortable working from under center, turning his back on the defense and seeing the picture change. Also has plenty of experience operating out of the shotgun.

- Displays good placement/touch on deep passes. In particular, really nice touch on fade routes to the end zone.

- Has good footwork in the pocket and shows a little elusiveness .

- Budding ability to layer passes between zones.

- Throws a really pretty ball and has strong mechanics; NFL bloodlines apparent.

The Bad

- Arm strength doesn’t look to be elite; still saw some passes that traveled 50-plus air yards, but some deep balls had a tendency to flutter on him a little bit.

- Average mobility; not quite dynamic with his legs but far from a liability in that category either.

What Jack Sorgi Brings to Madison:

Tri-West Bruins quarterback Jack Sorgi. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorgi looks to be an extremely talented quarterback. His accuracy and touch are excellent, and he'll walk into Madison a pretty developed passer already. Whereas Wisconsin's last quarterback commit, current true freshman Ryan Hopkins, has blazing speed and is a mobile quarterback through and through, Sorgi is more of a pocket passer archetype.

Now, that's not to say he can't tuck it and run. His Hudl tape even featured some quarterback power, which will make offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes very happy. But Sorgi's legs shine more when he's inside the pocket, as his footwork is already very strong and he's got some elusiveness as well.

Sorgi obviously comes from an athletic background, but he was also a prep baseball standout who shined as an outfielder. That overall athleticism really shows up on his tape as well.

All of the sudden, Wisconsin has a myriad of promising young quarterbacks coming through the program. With how much rosters turn over these days, it's useless to predict what the Badgers' quarterback room will look like even a year down the line. Still, between Sorgi, Hopkins, Carter Smith and Deuce Adams, the Badgers have plenty of young options at signal-caller to build around.

Sorgi is a three-star on 247Sports and a four-star on On3/Rivals, but he joins a class that already includes three consensus four-stars on offense: tailback Kingston Allen, tight end Korz Lorken and offensive lineman Cole Reiter.