Wisconsin offers three-star athlete Caleb Benning from Nebraska

Following another big recruiting weekend in Madison that featured several top prospects from across the country in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes, the Wisconsin Badgers made another new offer on the recruiting trail.

On Monday, the Badgers extended a scholarship offer to Omaha (Neb.) athlete Caleb Benning of Westside High School.

Rated as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class, Benning earned the offer from Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to play defensive back for the Badgers.

The offer comes just days after Wisconsin offered in-state offensive lineman Nathan Roy in the 2024 cycle, and Benning is now the sixty-first player to earn a scholarship from the Badgers so far in his grade.

Listed as an athlete by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Benning brings plus athleticism to the safety position, and as a result, colleges are beginning to take notice of the 5-foot-11 playmaker. Wisconsin joins Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Vanderbilt in pursuit of Benning's commitment, while Duke, Kansas State, Louisville, and Oklahoma are also in communication with him at this time.

Also a standout wide receiver and return man for his high school team, Benning's future likely stands on the defensive side of the ball. While in-state Nebraska is the perceived favorite early on, given that his father played running back for the Huskers, the Badgers will hope to get Benning on campus soon and sell him on roaming the defensive secondary under Jim Leonhard.

In 10 games a season ago, Benning had 68 tackles, four interceptions, and six passes defended, according to MaxPreps, and is considered the No. 3 player in Nebraska for 2024 and the No. 67 athlete in the country by 247 Sports.

As things stand, he is the third player out of Nebraska to earn an offer from Wisconsin in the 2024 cycle, joining Bellevue wide receiver Dae'vonn Hall and tight end Carter Nelson. While the basketball team has Nebraska native Chucky Hepburn on the roster, the Wisconsin football program has not landed a recruit out of Nebraska since Bryson Williams in the 2018 class.

Benning also runs track and plays basketball at the high school level, but you can see some early junior footage of Caleb Benning in action below:

