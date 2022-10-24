Wisconsin football offers four visitors over the weekend

The Wisconsin football team had several top prospects on campus for Homecoming weekend and the Badgers' big 35-24 win over Purdue.

As part of the significant recruiting weekend, the coaching staff extended four new offers to visitors.

Here is a breakdown of each prospect who added an offer from the Badgers.

2024 linebacker Crews Law

Making the trip from Nashville (Tenn.), 2024 athlete Crews Law came away with an important scholarship offer from Wisconsin on Saturday.

The three-star prospect from Christ Presbyterian Academy High School is ranked as the No. 59 linebacker in the country by 247 Sports and is a top 30 player in Tennessee for his grade.

At 6-foot-1 and around 210 pounds, Law is a standout running back and linebacker for his high school team but is being recruited primarily as a defensive player at the college level.

The Badgers are just the latest school to offer the multi-sport athlete with 53 tackles and a sack in seven games so far during his junior season, according to MaxPreps. Wisconsin joins Appalachian State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt in the hunt for Law.

You can check out his sophomore film from last year here.

2024 tight end Rob Booker II

The Wisconsin coaching staff send out their fourth tight end offer in the 2024 class on Saturday, offering a scholarship to in-state standout Rob Booker of Waunakee High School (Wis.).

The 6-foot-6 tight end has seen his recruitment take off this fall with offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh since mid-September.

Just a short drive from campus, Booker is a stellar athlete with good size for the tight end position, and Wisconsin will be hard to beat in the race for Booker's services.

He joins the following list of in-state prospects to hold an offer from the Badgers in the 2024 recruiting class:

RB Corey Smith (Catholic Memorial HS)

OL Donovan Harbour (Catholic Memorial HS)

OL Nathan Roy (Mukwonago HS)

OLB Sam Pilof (Middleton, HS)

One of the top athletes in the state for his grade, Booker, is part of a loaded in-state group of prospects Wisconsin is pursuing, and he immediately becomes one of the top tight ends atop UW's wishlist for the class.

Also a basketball player for Waunakee, Booker possesses a lot of upside as a prospect and is considered the No. 28 tight end in the country for the 2024 class at this time by 247 Sports.

2025 linebacker Cooper Catalano

Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin coaching staff also handed out a scholarship offer to Germantown High School (Wis.) linebacker Cooper Catalano.

Just the second in-state prospect in the 2025 class to earn an offer from the Badgers, Catalano is a dynamic athlete that figures to be one of the best players in the state for his grade.

A hard-hitter that also plays running back at the prep level, Catalano already boasts offers from Wisconsin and Illinois despite being just a sophomore.

As a freshman on the varsity, Catalano had 78 tackles and three sacks, and this season he has been even better for the Warhawks with 130 total tackles and 19 tackles for loss in just nine games, according to Wissports.

Catalano already possesses good size at 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds, and he has visited Madison multiple times now this season.

2025 linebacker Weston Port

Beyond Cooper Catalano, the Badgers offered another heralded linebacker in the 2025 class on Saturday, this time from outside the state.

Coming all the way from San Juan Capistrano (California), the Badgers made the long trip for Weston Port worth it with a scholarship opportunity.

An early four-star prospect in the 2025 class, Port is a top-100 player for his grade and holds additional offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Pitt, Texas A&M, Utah, and Virginia Tech.

The No. 8 linebacker in the country and No. 8 player in the state of California for his grade based on the 247 Sports Composite, Port is a supremely talented player that will likely continue to see his standing as a recruit rise as the recruiting process drags on.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker also plays basketball for his high school team and had 49 tackles with 5.5 sacks in his team's first five games this season.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.