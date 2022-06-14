Skip to main content

Wisconsin four-star quarterback Walker White in the class of 2024

The Badgers are the most recent offer for Little Rock four-star Walker White.

After missing on five-star quarterback CJ Carr last week, the Wisconsin Badgers have aggressively pursued new quarterbacks in the 2024 class.

Just last week, the Badgers offered a pair of four-star quarterbacks in Dante Reno of Massachussettes and Michael Van Buren out of Maryland.

On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Bobby Engram continued the run of offers by extending a scholarship to 2024 quarterback Walker White of Little Rock, Arkansas.

White is a consensus four-star prospect and is inside the top-15 of all high school quarterbacks in the sophomore class, according to Rivals and 247 Sports.

The Badgers are the latest offer White, who also holds scholarship opportunities from Arkansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, TCU, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia at the Power-5 level.

Standing 6-foot-3, White is a dual-threat quarterback, a trait that new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram seems to value. Each of the new offers extended by Engram in the 2023 and 2024 classes has gone to quarterbacks that can move well, which is a slight adjustment from some of the previous classes under Paul Chryst.

This past season, White threw for just over 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions and added 487 rushing yards with five touchdowns as a runner.

A consensus top-200 recruit in the country, White shows good arm strength on film, and he is capable of extending plays with his legs.

He has taken several recent visits to schools across the country during the spring and summer, so it appears as though he is willing to leave the state of Arkansas for college. The Badgers will need to work to get White on campus to have a chance in his recruitment, but overall, the offer makes sense given his talent level and the fact that his offer list is not yet overly crowded.

According to his Twitter page, he runs a 4.6-second 40-yard dash and weighs around 220 pounds. 

Wisconsin has not signed a scholarship player from Arkansas since Jake Byrne back in 2008. 

You can check out his sophomore film below:

