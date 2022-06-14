Wisconsin football official visit preview: Hawaii WR Trech Kekahuna

Over the weekend of June 17, the Wisconsin Badgers football team will host three official visitors from the 2023 recruiting class. The list of visitors includes all uncommitted prospects, but each player would represent a significant addition to the current class which sits at eight total commits.

Next up in our set of official visit previews, we focus our attention on Hawaii wide receiver Trech Kekahuna.

Name: Trech Kekahuna

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

High School: Saint Louis High School

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Projected Position: Wide receiver

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 164 ATH in 2023; No. 13 player in Hawaii

Rivals Rank: unranked at this time

Other scholarship offers: Boise State, Hawaii, Nevada

Previous visits to Wisconsin: This weekend's official visit to Madison will be Kekahuna's second trip to Wisconsin in just two weeks after he participated in a summer camp back on June 6.

Primary recruiters: Outside linebackers coach Bobby April and wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted have both been primary contacts for Kekahuna. Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig has also been actively involved.

Six things to know:

Kekahuna will transfer and play at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas next fall.

The three-star wide athlete earned an offer from the Badgers after an impressive performance during a summer camp on June 6.

He played for Saint Louis High School last year, which is the same high school as current Wisconsin players Nick Herbig and Kamo'i Latu.

Wisconsin also offered his high school teammate, 2024 outside linebacker Anelu Lafaele, earlier this summer.

Kekahuna has previously taken official visits to Hawaii (June 3) and Nevada (June 10).

Kekahuna also runs track and was the anchor on the 4x100m state championship team in 2021 and 2022.

Junior film:

