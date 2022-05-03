Skip to main content

Three-star cornerback A.J. Tisdell schedules official visit with Wisconsin

The Badgers are set to host Texas cornerback A.J. Tisdell in June for an official visit.

The Wisconsin Badgers extended a scholarship offer to College Station (Texas) cornerback A.J. Tisdell nearly a month ago, and the three-star defensive back has already arranged an official visit for Madison.

Tisdell announced late Monday night on Twitter that he will take his official to Wisconsin during the weekend of June 10.  

The visit will mark the first opportunity for Tisdell to visit the Badgers and a key opportunity for Wisconsin to make a move on the 5-foot-11 cornerback. Wisconsin currently has 18 cornerback offers out for the 2023 class, but Tisdell is one of the most likely uncommitted candidates remaining on their board.

Holding additional scholarship offers from Baylor, Buffalo, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, Utah State, and Vanderbilt, the Badgers are the most recent offer, but things have progressed nicely between the two parties.

We will see if cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat and the rest of the coaching staff can leave a strong impression on Tisdell next month and convince him to leave the state of Texas for Madison.

In his junior film, the three-star cornerback does a great job of breaking on routes and closing quickly. Additionally, he possesses decent length at just under 6-foot, which should help him at the college level. Tisdell flashes an ability to high-point the ball and break up passes using his athleticism at times too.

Tisdell recorded 48 tackles, one interception, and double-digit pass breakups as a junior at College Station High School. 

