Reports: Badgers on list of 10 for 4-star safety Marcello Vitti
Marcello Vitti, a four-star safety from Detroit, has reportedly included the Wisconsin Badgers on his relatively short list of finalists as he looks to make his college decision.
"After a bunch of conversations and visits over the last few months, the 2026 four-star safety has narrowed his focus to Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Kansas, Michigan, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Boston College, Northwestern and Pittsburgh," writes Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney. "The Detroit (Mich.) Divine Child standout is not eliminating Indiana, Penn State, Michigan State and West Virginia but those schools trail the others."
While only a rumor, it's an intriguing one for Wisconsin as the Badgers aim to build the future secondary while enjoying life with two of the best defensive backs in the country currently on the roster in Hunter Wohler and Ricardo Hallman.
Hallman, one of the top cornerbacks in the nation who had eight interceptions last season, is a redshirt junior and likely to find a home in the NFL after the 2024 college football season. Wohler is a redshirt senior and out of eligibilty following this season.
Wohler made the All-Big Ten First Team in 2023 while Hallman was an AP First Team All-American.
According to 247Sports' composite scores, Vitti is a four-star recruit who ranks 245th nationally in the class of 2026. Rivals ranks him 143rd nationally while On3 ranks him 283rd.