Scouting Report: Why Blue-Chip LB Cale Britt is a Perfect Fit in Madison

Wisconsin football is in the midst of constructing a bounce-back recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, one that currently ranks inside the top-30 on both 247Sports and On3/Rivals.

Still, the Badgers aren't wasting any time in the next cycle. Wisconsin just nabbed its first commitment in the class of 2028, and it's hard to imagine the recruiting department getting off to a hotter start — four-star Florida linebacker Cale Britt announced his pledge to the Badgers on Wednesday.

The linebacker is universally considered one of the top players at his position nationally, and he currently lists 35 offers including the likes of Alabama, Miami, Michigan and Florida, among many others.

After diving into Britt's hudl tape, it's clear why the Badgers made him such a high priority. Below, Badgers On SI breaks down Britt's film and what he'll bring to the table in Madison:

Very Blessed to be in this position…. Can’t thank my family, coaches, teammates, trainers, and every school that believed in me enough…

With that being said I am committing to Wisconsin 🦡 #ONWISCONSIN 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Rzf9aWePo — Cale Britt (@Cale_britt6) July 15, 2026

Speed/instincts

The first thing you notice about Britt is that he covers ground quite quickly. He's extremely fast in the open field, and he's also adept at timing up his blitzes around the line of scrimmge, flying into the backfield. Britt can account for large swaths of the field with his ranginess, and his closing speed on ball-carriers is something to behold.

As for his instincts, it largely shows up in his pass-rush and ability to jump the snap. But he also simply plays fast and free. There's very few wasted steps; he flies to the football with authority.

Coverage ability

Again, Britt's speed allows him to cover a lot of ground quickly. He looks quite proficient at dropping back into zone coverage. For as dynamic as he is around the line of scrimmage with his nose for the football and ability to time up blitzes, he looks to be a tremendous off-ball linebacker as well. He could feasibly play either the weakside, strongside or "STAR" linebacker in defensive coordinator Mike Tressel's scheme.

Physical finisher

For as modern of a linebacker as Britt is in the sense that he can be deployed all over the field and pairs off-ball coverage ability with sideline-to-sideline speed, he's also very old school in that he's a physical thumper who has a penchant for dishing out nasty hits at the end of a play.

What's more, he has no qualms working through contact and off blocks on his way to snuff out a ball-carrier. On one play on his sophomore highlight reel, he actually spins off a block in the box like an edge rusher to wrap on the running back.

Britt looks like a combination of current Badger linebackers Cooper Catalano and Jon Jon Kamara. He's got the athleticism of the latter to play off the ball in space, but he's got the same nose for the football and instincts of Catalano.