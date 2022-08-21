Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (August 21)

With fall camp in full swing and the season opener against Illinois State on the horizon, the Wisconsin Badgers football team has not been as active on the recruiting trail recently. However, with high school football beginning this week, top targets and commits are beginning to put together notable performances, and new offers have started to go out.

In an attempt to provide an overview of everything that happened during the past seven days for UW football and men's basketball, here is the weekly recruiting rundown.

Basketball: Gus Yalden attending a new high school

After playing in Ashville last season, Wisconsin 2023 commit Gus Yalden is on the move for his senior season. On Saturday, Yalden announced on Instagram that he would play at the La Lumiere School in Indiana this year, one of the top basketball schools in the Midwest.

The school has several other four-star prospects on the roster and is known for sending players into the NBA. For example, Purdue's Jaden Ivey played at the school prior to his time with the Boilermakers.

There was some speculation that Yalden might play somewhere in Wisconsin for his senior campaign, but the skilled forward will have a chance to go against some of the top players in the country on a nightly basis at La Lumiere.

A new offer went by the coaching staff earlier this week in the 2025 recruiting class.

The Badgers offered Brett Clatterbaugh of Eastern View High School in Virginia on Monday, becoming his eighth publicly shared offer at this time.

Wisconsin joins Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia in pursuit of the 6-foot-2 linebacker.

As a freshman, Clatterbaugh tallied 153 tackles, 19 of which went for a loss and three sacks per MaxPreps.

He is the thirteenth player the staff has offered in the 2025 class and the second linebacker recruit.

The Wisconsin Badgers extended a late offer to Blake Nichelson in late July, hoping to push his recruitment into the fall. So far, the four-star linebacker out of California has still yet to announce a public commitment, which is good news for the Badgers' chances of hosting him for an official visit.

Wisconsin is battling with Florida State, Oregon, and UCLA for the talented prospect.

While there is no news to report in terms of an official visit, the Badgers seem to have a fighting chance in Nichelson's recruitment for now. Florida State and Oregon are the perceived favorites, and it will be interesting to see if Wisconsin can get him on campus for a game.

Two of the top running backs in the state of Wisconsin had big opening games in their first high school action of the fall.

2023 commit Nate White of Rufus King High School ran for over 160 yards and five touchdowns in a blowout win over Bay View, according to Wissports. The three-star tailback only needed 10 carries on the night and once again showed why he was such a priority recruit for the Badgers.

2024 recruit Corey Smith of Catholic Memorial High School also put together a huge performance in his opening game this week. The talented junior had four touchdowns, including a 78-yard touchdown on the third play of the day. He is one of the most highly-sought after recruits for the Badgers in the 2024 cycle and one of the top running backs in the country for his grade.

Here are some videos of both players in action:

