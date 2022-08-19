Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram media availability recap

In his first season with the Badgers, new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram is working to improve the Wisconsin offense and help lead the team to a Big Ten West title in 2022.

Earlier this week, reporters had a chance to speak with Engram about a variety of topics. Here is a closer look at what the Badgers' new play-caller had to say about some specific players he received questions about.

On the next steps for wide receiver Markus Allen...

"Just keep working. Working the details of his fundamentals. Release, running routes. Just really owning the playbook, and at the end of the day going out and finishing the play. But you know, he's still young, he's talented so consistency is the key." - Bobby Engram

Allen is in his second year in the program and has been working with the top-5 wide receivers in fall camp. The Ohio native has caught touchdowns during the past two open practices and is playing well while working with the first and second-team offenses. One area of his game that has stood out this off-season is his ability in the red zone, where he can use his 6-foot-1 frame to shield defenders and athletic ability to win in 1-on-1 situations.

On the play of Skyler Bell in fall camp...

"Really like Skyler Bell. Just coming to work, comes to practice with a workmanlike attitude. He's Smart. He's a strong guy. Good speed, and he's been playing really strong at the catch point, so he owns the playbook and I'm excited about his future." - Bobby Engram

Bell has been one of the top performers this off-season, playing well in both the spring and fall camp. Only a redshirt freshman, Bell has been consistently the No. 2 wide receiver alongside Chimere Dike in fall camp, and he appears ready to play a major role in the offense this season.

All Badgers had the chance to speak with Skyler ahead of fall camp, and you can read what he had to say here.

On where he is pushing Braelon Allen to get better...

"I think Coach Al [Johnson], Coach Chryst, myself, we all just want to keep challenging him to be better at every phase of the game. You know route running is something he's focused on, protections is always a big deal for a 'back. Everything from just tracks to seeing the holes, it's just a complete game." - Bobby Engram

Sophomore running back Braelon Allen will be a focal point in the offense for the Wisconsin Badgers this year, and he has shed some weight this off-season to improve his speed. Allen has looked good in fall camp, and there is no reason to think he can't replicate the type of success he had a year ago if he can remain healthy throughout the season.

On what stands out about fullback Jackson Acker...

"I think No. 1 is his willingness to go in and hit people consistently as a fullback. That is a different thing when you move from halfback. So I think that's number one. Number two, he is athletic. You know as a fullback he's learning how to adjust to different looks and the fronts that we see so he can get to the second level and the 'backers. Every play is like a new play with our defense sometimes when it comes to that, but I'm excited about Jackson. He can run. He can catch. He's a smart guy, so he has been working really hard this camp to get better. - Bobby Engram

Acker is transitioning from playing running back in high school and last season. So far he has played well, and he is trending towards being the No. 1 fullback for the Badgers this year.

All Badgers spoke with Acker ahead of the season a couple of weeks ago about his shift to fullback and his preparation for the fall.

On what TE Clay Cundiff could bring to the offense...

"I think he's done well. He has a good grasp of the playbook. You see him, he's a guy who is physical enough in the run game, he will get in there and mix it up. But he's got enough speed and athleticism to run a lot of routes on the route tree. You know, just trying to see what he can do well, and anytime you've got a playmaking tight end that just adds a different dimension to the offense. I'm happy for him after missing the spring, he's worked really hard to get back and you know, he will be able to help us." - Bobby Engram

Engram specifically noted that Cundiff, Jack Eschenbach, and Hayden Rucci have been doing well this fall and are pushing for playing time in 2022. Cundiff made a couple of big plays a year ago before going down with an injury, and the Badgers are hoping he can bring an added receiving element to the offense this season.

On having RB Isaac Guerendo back...

"I'm excited for Isaac. He is a big, strong, explosive guy. He's another piece that he's a running back who has some receiving skills, so No. 1 he has worked really hard to get back, and he's a consistent worker that can help us win some games for sure." - Bobby Engram

Guerendo is working behind Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, but the Badgers have done some different things in camp to get the ball in his hands as a runner and receiving threat. With his top-end speed, Guerendo is a mismatch for a linebacker or safety out of the backfield, and he has the size to run between the tackles as a third option.

