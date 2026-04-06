Wisconsin Makes the Cut for Fast-Rising 2027 Defensive Lineman Anitoni Tahi

Fast-rising 2027 defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi recently narrowed down his list of suitors, and the Badgers officially made the cut. Tahi, a massive interior prospect out of Chandler, Arizona, is becoming a priority target for Wisconsin's defensive coaching staff as they look to restock the defensive trenches with Big Ten-ready bodies.

Here is a deep dive into Tahi’s free recruiting profile, his direct ties to the current Wisconsin roster, and what he could bring to Camp Randall.

Recruiting Profile: Anitoni Tahi

Class: 2027

2027 Position: Defensive Lineman (Interior)

Defensive Lineman (Interior) High School: Basha High School (Chandler, AZ)

Basha High School (Chandler, AZ) Height/Weight: 6-2, 315 lbs

6-2, 315 lbs 247Sports Ranking: 3-star, No. 140 DL nationally, No. 32 player in Arizona

3-star, No. 140 DL nationally, No. 32 player in Arizona The Competition: Tahi cut his final list down to six teams. Wisconsin is among the remaining contenders. Joining the Badgers are Minnesota, Kansas State, Illinois, Penn State, and Arizona State.

Top six thank you to all the coaches who believed in me all glory to god @HogsandDawgs @CoachTKelly1 @bashagridiron @coachcmcdonald pic.twitter.com/dSFj5cViKr — Anitoni Tahi (@AnitoniTahi2027) April 6, 2026

The Basha Connection

When it comes to recruiting battles against other prominent Midwest programs, the Badgers have a built-in recruiting advantage.

Tahi is a former high school teammate of current Wisconsin wide receiver Kash Brock. Brock, a 2026 prospect, also starred at Basha High School before flipping his commitment to Wisconsin and officially enrolling in Madison earlier this year.

While the connection won't be the deal-breaker in Tahi's recruitment, having a familiar face in the locker room to give Tahi the honest, behind-the-scenes rundown of Luke Fickell's culture could pay dividends as he navigates his final decision.

The Scouting Report: A True Big Ten Nose Tackle

Basha defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi (91) breaks into the backfield against Williams Field during a game at Williams Field High School in Gilbert, on Sept. 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the modern, expanded Big Ten, you need massive, immovable bodies on the interior defensive line to survive late-November games. Tahi fits that exact mold.

Elite Size and Strength

At 6-foot-2 and tipping the scales at over 310 pounds as a high school junior, Tahi already possesses the sheer physical mass required to hold his ground against double teams.

Two-Way Athleticism

Tahi is athletic enough that he has seen reps as a two-way lineman at the high school level. That foundational footwork translates beautifully to the defensive interior, allowing him to use a quick first step to disrupt the A-gap before opposing centers can get their hands on him.

The Fit

Defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow is looking to reload the Badgers' front with true space-eaters. Tahi is a natural nose tackle who could command double-teams, freeing up Wisconsin’s athletic outside linebackers to rush the passer off the edge.

What's Next?

Wisconsin is positioned perfectly in this race. The next major step for the coaching staff is sealing the deal over the summer. As it stands, the Badgers don't have a defensive lineman in their highly-rated 2027 class, so Tahi is among their top targets at the position.

Tahi has officially locked in an official visit to Madison for the weekend of June 11. If the Badgers can roll out the red carpet and leverage his connection with Kash Brock to survive late pushes from the likes of Minnesota and Kansas State, they have a fantastic shot at adding a massive centerpiece to their 2027 defensive front.