Wisconsin Stays on a Heater, Flips Three-Star Edge Rusher from Texas Tech

Just when you think the 2027 class for the Wisconsin football team couldn't get any better, they prove you wrong.

Back in March, three-star edge defender Brody Pfannenstiel (Hoisington, KS) pledged his commitment to Texas Tech. But that didn't stop the Wisconsin coaching staff from pursuing him.

This is an impressive pull for Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell. Pfannenstiel was seemingly a solid Texas Tech commit and would be heading to Lubbock. Mitchell and the Wisconsin staff, however, were persistent, staying on the edge rusher for three months.

That persistence paid off.

After getting Pfannenstiel on campus for an official visit a couple of weekends ago, the Badgers gave him a lot to think about. At the end of the day, Wisconsin was able to change his mind, giving the program its 23rd commitment of the 2027 class.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 EDGE Brody Pfannenstiel has Flipped his Commitment from Texas Tech to Wisconsin, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 225 EDGE had been Committed to the Red Raiders since March



“100% Committed. 🦡🔴 #OnWisconsin

Thank you God”https://t.co/RtNHU2z28S pic.twitter.com/JGOQEOMHWu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 17, 2026

Recruiting Profile for Brody Pfannenstiel

Rankings

247Sports: 3-star prospect - No. 721 nationally - No. 64 EDGE - No. 4 prospect in Kansas

On3/Rivals: 3-star prospect - No. 523 nationally - No. 55 EDGE - No. 2 prospect in Kansas

Offers

Despite only being rated as a three-star prospect, Pfannenstiel holds offers from a good amount of Power 4 schools. The Badgers beat out schools like Texas Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Kansas, Missouri, and Minnesota, among others.

Where Pfannenstiel Fits in the 2027 Class

The addition of Pfannenstiel pretty much puts the finishing touches on edge defenders in the 2027 class. He will be a part of an edge group that includes Isaac Miller, Darin Graham, and potentially Yahzeen Zion if they put him on the edge instead of the defensive line.

Having three to four players at that position is more than enough in one cycle, but if you have the opportunity to add the type of talent they have at a premium position, you have to do it.

Pfannenstiel is the 11th defensive member of the Badgers' 2027 class and 23rd commit overall.

With their newest addition in the fold, Wisconsin's class sits solidly at No. 18 in the country and 8th in the Big Ten. At this point, anything else the Wisconsin staff can add to this group would be icing on the cake. The biggest challenge now, is retaining the talent they've collected.