Three 2027 Commits Wisconsin Football Must Guard at All Costs

The Wisconsin football team is accomplishing something we haven't seen in a long time, or possibly ever.

The 2027 recruiting class is not only one of the best classes ever put together in program history, but the fact that there's been 23 commitments already and it's only the middle of June is extremely impressive.

The coaching staff has put in the work, landing six four-star recruits and have built quite the wall around the state, landing 10 of the top 14 players in Wisconsin. As it currently stands, the Badgers have the No. 18 class in the nation and 7th in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports team rankings.

But having this special group of players committed to the class is only half the work. Next comes what is maybe even more difficult: retention.

As we work our way towards the early signing period in early December, there are going to be some big programs that miss out on some of their top targets. When that happens, they move down their recruiting boards which will likely include some current Wisconsin commits.

Here are the top three Wisconsin football commits that other schools will likely target to flip from the Badgers.

3. DL Yahzeen Zion

Desert Edge Scorpions Yahzeen Zion (93). | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yahzeen Zion may have been one of the best additions for the Wisconsin football team this offseason. The Badgers were late to the game with Zion, but they must have made quite the impression, earning a commitment from the Arizona defensive lineman following his official visit.

Zion is currently a three-star prospect on 247Sports, but is seen as a major breakout candidate who could rise up the recruiting rankings before it's all said and done. He has a loaded offer list from schools like Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oregon and many more. The Badgers landing a commitment from Zion is no small feat, but now they will need to keep him committed until he officially signs.

Zion is an absolute disruptor along the defensive line. There aren't too many players like him in the country. Later on in the cycle, other big-time programs will contact the current Wisconsin commit to see what it will take to peel him away from Madison.

2. WR Jai Jones

Chandler wide receiver Jai Jones (1). | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin typically hasn't had the most success recruiting and retaining top wide receivers. Last season, they pulled off a huge win, landing a huge commitment from Jayden Petit. Unfortunately, after a tough season, Petit flipped to Oklahoma, citing concerns over Wisconsin's offense.

Now they have another shot with Jai Jones, the four-star receiver out of Chandler, Arizona.

According to 247Sports, Jones is the 37th-ranked receiver in the country and 247th player overall. He is a top-five recruit in the Badgers' 2027 class and chose Wisconsin over Cal, Arizona, Arizona State, and plenty of other Power 5 schools.

Jones is a player with a ton of speed and can stretch a defense vertically. There aren't many, if any, players on the roster that can do that right now. Players like Jones are always in high demand. Keeping him as a part of the class is paramount for the Badgers.

1. CB Mekhi Williams

Wisconsin DB target Mekhi Williams. | @Mekhiwilliams_

Landing Mekhi Williams was the biggest win for the Wisconsin football in the class.

The former Florida State commit flipped from the Seminoles to the Badgers after his official visit to Madison during the program's loaded weekend that included all 13 of the committed players in the class at the time. He picked the Badgers over Nebraska and LSU.

Since his commitment to Wisconsin, Williams took part in a camp at Florida State, where he talked with the Florida State coaching staff, which was met with plenty of headlines about Williams 'keeping the door open' to Florida State just in case anything went sideways with Wisconsin. Essentially, he didn't want to burn a bridge with the Seminoles staff.

Whenever something like that happens, you tend to tense up and get a little nervous that the Badgers could potentially lose their top recruit and at a position of need heading into next season.

However, Williams was able to ease some of those fears when a Florida State fan tweeted at Williams that 'at least the door isn't closed at Florida State.' The Wisconsin commit responded with just a picture:

It's easy to see why other programs would target Williams even though he is committed to the Badgers. He's an Under Armour All-American and a consensus top-100 player in the country. If a team gets desperate enough, they will find some money to throw at Williams to convince him to flip. The Badgers need to do everything they can to keep Williams in the fold, which could prove to be difficult as we get closer to National Signing Day when crazy things can happen.