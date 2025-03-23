All Badgers

Zan Fugitt finishes fourth at NCAA Wrestling Championships for Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Zan Fugitt places fourth at NCAA Wrestling Championships

Dana Becker

Zan Fugitt of Wisconsin finished fourth at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Zan Fugitt of Wisconsin finished fourth at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

It was an unforgettable week for Wisconsin’s Zan Fugitt at the NCAA Div. I Wrestling Championships.

Along with knocking off two highly-ranked opponents, Fugitt secured a victory over Penn State's Braeden Davis.

Fugitt dropped a tough 7-3 decision to Zeth Romney of Cal Poly who joined him in the championship semifinals in the third place match. 

After falling to Iowa’s Drake Ayala in the final four, Fugitt opened his consolation round with an 8-5 decision over Davis, who won a Big Ten title as a freshman last year.

Fugitt, a redshirt freshman from Missouri, entered as the No. 14 seed. He bested No. 3 Nasir Bailey from Little Rock and pinned No. 6 Connor McGonagle of Virginia Tech on his way to the semis.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

