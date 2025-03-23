Zan Fugitt finishes fourth at NCAA Wrestling Championships for Wisconsin
It was an unforgettable week for Wisconsin’s Zan Fugitt at the NCAA Div. I Wrestling Championships.
Along with knocking off two highly-ranked opponents, Fugitt secured a victory over Penn State’s Braeden Davis on his way to finishing seventh overall at 133 pounds.
Fugitt dropped a tough 7-3 decision to Zeth Romney of Cal Poly who joined him in the championship semifinals in the third place match.
After falling to Iowa’s Drake Ayala in the final four, Fugitt opened his consolation round with an 8-5 decision over Davis, who won a Big Ten title as a freshman last year.
Fugitt, a redshirt freshman from Missouri, entered as the No. 14 seed. He bested No. 3 Nasir Bailey from Little Rock and pinned No. 6 Connor McGonagle of Virginia Tech on his way to the semis.