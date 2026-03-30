Wisconsin Football Tabbed as Team With 'Most to Prove' in 2026

As Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell has fallen consistently and increasingly short of expectations year after year, the Badgers now face as critical a season as any in the program's history.

Suffering two straight losing seasons for the first time since 1991-92, the program is on the precipice of college football purgatory. As Wisconsin has dug itself into a deeper and deeper hole the past three seasons, another miserable year might banish the Badgers into the depths of Power Four irrelevancy.

That's a terrifying prospect for all involved with the once-proud program just six years removed from double-digit wins and a Rose Bowl appearance. But that's the reality of where Wisconsin football is at, and the national media seems to agree: this is a make-or-break year in Madison.

ESPN's national college football writer Jake Trotter picked Wisconsin as his team with the most to prove in 2026. Among his colleague's picks were national powerhouses that have fallen on tough times for their standards — teams like Alabama, USC, and Clemson.

Concerns for Wisconsin Football's long-term prospects

Included in Trotter's analysis was a telling line that aligns with my previously stated notion that the Badgers could be exiled into irrelevance if they suffer another dismal season:

"Under Luke Fickell these past two years, the Badgers have won just five Big Ten games total. They've been especially dreadful offensively. Still, Wisconsin refrained from making a coaching change and vowed to invest more heavily in football behind Fickell. Will that reverse the recent decline?

Or, in the expanded Big Ten, with so many other winning programs, are the Badgers headed for extended second-tier status? This year could be telling," Trotter wrote.

Wisconsin Badgers players huddle during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The top decision-makers for Wisconsin football aren't running from the gravity of this upcoming season either. Athletic director Chris McIntosh pledged more financial support for the team as part of his decision to retain Fickell for another season. According to the head coach, that paid immediate dividends in the transfer portal:

"They've done a great job of giving greater support and our ability to be in the mix for getting some of these guys in the portal. Because, let's be honest, that's a big part of being able to do what you need to do," Fickell said following a hectic transfer portal season.

Wisconsin signed north of 30 players in the transfer portal this winter, many of whom were also being courted by big-time programs with deep pockets. Still, McIntosh appears to have made good on his promise to increase financial support, as several programs the Badgers recruited against this winter were surprised with Wisconsin's spending ability.

However, the influx of cash is all for naught if the Badgers collapse on the field once again in 2026. The national consensus seems clear: this is as pivotal a year as they come for Wisconsin football.