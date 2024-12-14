How to watch Wisconsin volleyball at Nebraska in NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
It seemed destined to come down to Wisconsin and Nebraska for a spot in the NCAA Volleyball Championship Final Four.
The Big Ten rivals will square off live on ABC from Lincoln, Neb. Saturday for just that.
The Badgers (26-6) took a five-setter over Texas A&M on Friday to win in the Sweet 16, claiming the final set, 15-13. Sarah Franklin had 21 kills, Carter Booth recorded 14 and Anna Smrek finished with 10 to lead the way.
Shortly after that match, the Huskers (32-2) took care of Dayton to win. Nebraska scored two victories over Wisconsin during the regular season, including handing the Badgers their only home loss of the year.
Harper Murray had 22 kills, 16 digs, four aces and four blocks to lead the way while Lexi Rodriguez had 22 digs.
Nebraska won both meetings in straight sets on its way to capturing the Big Ten title.
Here is how to watch Wisconsin volleyball at Nebraska on Saturday, Dec. 14:
Who: Wisconsin at Nebraska in NCAA Volleyball Championships
When: 2 p.m. | Saturday, December 14
Where: Bob Devaney Center | Lincoln, Nebraska
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Nebraska live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TVChannel: ESPN+