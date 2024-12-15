Wisconsin falls for third time this year to Nebraska, sees season come to an end
For a third time this year, Nebraska got the better of the Wisconsin volleyball team.
And this one ended the season for the Badgers.
Playing on their home court, the Huskers advanced to the Final Four with a straight-set victory over Wisconsin Sunday. Scores were 26-24, 25-17 and 25-21.
The match marked the end of the career for Badger seniors Sarah Franklin, Devyn Robinson, Anna Smrek, Julia Orzol, CC Crawford and Carly Anderson. The group helped the Badgers reach consecutive Sweet 16s while going 26-7 this past season including a 17-3 mark in the Big Ten Conference.
Two of those three league losses came at the hands of Nebraska, who did not drop a set in the series through three matches.
Franklin had 12 kills to lead the Badgers, who hit just .126 as a team with 38 kills and 22 errors.
“So proud of our efforts,” Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield said. “I thought we stayed in a fight all the way to the end there. There’s a reason why these guys haven’t lost a tournament match at home in a long time. You’re gonna get their best effort and that’s certainly part of our team and the effort that they gave.”
Charlie Fuerbringer had 32 assists and nine digs with Frankln and Orzol each recording nine digs.
“I’m just super proud of our fight throughout the whole season,” Fuerbringer said. “I think we improved so much more than a lot of other teams, and I’m just so grateful to be surrounded by these girls. They’re amazing and the worst part about losing is not being able to play with them next year for sure.”
This marked the 14th consecutive season that Wisconsin has won at least 20 matches, as they also moved the school’s career NCAA Tournament mark to 67-27. Franklin was named to the Lincoln all-regional team.