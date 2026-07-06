Way Too Early Wisconsin Football Opponent Preview: USC

Last November, a former member of the PAC 12 paid its first visit to Madison as a member of the Big Ten and was upset. In late October, USC will do the same, but hopes to avoid the upset.

Led by Jayden Maiava, who’s expected to compete for the Heisman Trophy, USC is the headliner of Wisconsin’s home schedule.

In desperate need of a breakthrough season, a signature win in this game against the Trojans would be massive for Luke Fickell and his staff, especially if Wisconsin doesn't take down one of Notre Dame or Penn State.

How 2025 ended

The last time we saw USC on the field was in the Alamo Bowl against TCU, which turned out to be a spectacular game. The Trojans fell 30-27 in overtime, but were without a handful of key pieces as they prepared for the draft.

Prior to the bowl loss, I felt like the wins and losses for USC came about as expected. In the 9-3 regular season, the Trojans lost at Illinois, at Notre Dame and at Oregon, none of which are bad losses.

Entering his fifth season with the program, however, Lincoln Riley is expected to take things to the next level, and not just win the games he should win, but beat the elite teams in the conference and contend for playoff berths and championships.

USC fans are expecting that leap to come in 2026, which makes this an interesting contest. Wisconsin could use a win here as an opportunity to propel itself back onto the scene in the Big Ten, whereas a loss for USC would mean it failed to beat every team it should beat, likely meaning it didn’t take the step forward it had hoped for.

Key losses

There were losses on both sides of the ball for the Trojans, but the identity of any Lincoln Riley-coached teams is offense, and that’s where the biggest losses are.

Makai Lemon hauled in 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns en route to the Biletnikoff Award. His superb season propelled him into a first-round selection in the NFL Draft.

His loss is by far the most notable for USC, and I imagine he is the guy Wisconsin is most excited about not gameplanning for.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 20 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staying in the receiver room, Ja’Kobi Lane was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft, and will also be a key piece for Riley to replace. His 745 yards in 2025 cemented him as one of the better No. 2 receivers in the league. When the two teams met in 2024, he had 10 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Having lost the two wideouts, how Riley retools his always-explosive passing game will be something to monitor.

Key additions

Riley and his staff did strong work retaining key pieces, so they didn’t have to rely a ton on the portal. Although, given the losses at receiver, one transfer I will keep an eye on is Terrell Anderson.

In 2025 at North Carolina State he recorded 39 catches for 629 yards and five touchdowns. Now, playing alongside one of the nation’s best quarterbacks in Jayden Maiava, I think he could be in line for a breakout campaign.

Defensively, I’m most intrigued by a freshman and whether or not he has a consistent role in his first season. Simone Katoanga was a consensus top-15 player in California and is staying home to play for the Trojans.

At 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, coming off the edge, he could be a game-wrecker if he proves ready for a role as a freshman.

2026 outlook

USC fans are growing a little restless with Riley and are expecting a playoff berth in the near future. It’s certainly within reach this season, but I don’t think a 9-3 season would be the end of the world.

With trips to Penn State and Indiana, and home clashes with Ohio State and Oregon, I think USC would be safely in the playoff at 10-2.

Just as easily, however, it could lose three or more games, even if it beats every team it should beat. There’s no shortage of opportunities to prove the program is ready for the next step, but Riley will need to prove his team can get it done against the league’s best to do so.

With playoff aspirations being the headline of the Trojans’ season, Wisconsin will look to play spoiler and hand them that bad loss that keeps teams out of the playoff.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prediction

USC 28, Wisconsin 20

I’m cautiously optimistic about this game, but not quite ready to go on record picking Wisconsin to win.

The Wisconsin defense–at times–has been a high point in recent years when the offense has gone down the drain. If Mike Tressel and company can put together a quality defensive effort here, I trust the offense to provide more support than in years past, especially against a USC team that doesn’t possess the defense of the top teams in the league.

Still, I’m going to roll with the Heisman-hopeful Maiva making enough plays to escape Camp Randall victorious, but it would not surprise me one bit if the Badgers get it done at home.