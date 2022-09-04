Wisconsin football honors 2010-2012 Big Ten Championship teams

As part of the festivities for Wisconsin's home opener against Illinois State, the Wisconsin Badgers football program honored the back-to-back-to-back Big Ten Championship teams.

Those teams won two Big Ten Football Championship Games during the span, a 42-39 win over Michigan State in 2011, and a 70-31 win over Nebraska in 2012.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst was the offensive coordinator for two of those teams in 200 and 2011, helping guide the Badgers to their success on offense.

Former Wisconsin center Travis Frederick (2009-2012) was the honorary captain for the game. He was a 5-time Pro Bowler in the NFL after his time with the Badgers.

The following former players were in attendance for the game according to UW Athletics:

WR Jared Abbrederis

DL Beau Allen

LB Ethan Armstrong

QB Thad Armstrong

TE Sam Arneson

WR Lance Baretz

LB Chris Borland

QB Joe Brennan

DL Eriks Briedis

OL Robert Burge

DL Patrick Butrym

RB John Clay

WR Connor Cummins

OL Jake Current

TE Zach Davison

DL Trent Denlinger

DL Tyler Dippel

WR Jeff Duckworth

RB Bradie Ewing

DB Darius Feaster

LB A.J. Fenton

OL Travis Frederick

DL Bryce Gilbert

DL Arthur Goldberg

WR Chase Hammond

DB Adam Hampton

WR Derek Hasanoglu

DL Ethan Hemer

LB Nick Hill

DB Darius Hillary

RB Vonte Jackson

WR Kyle Jefferson

DB Shelton Johnson

DL Jake Keefer

DL Brendan Kelly

TE Lance Kendricks

OL Riki Kodanko

OL Peter Konz

TE Rob Korslin

DB Tyler Leonhard

K Alec Lerner

OL Dallas Lewallen

DB Andrew Lukasko

OL Tyler Marz

WR Marquis Mason

OL Jake Meador

DL Patrick Muldoon

DB Leo Musso

OL Jacob Ninneman

P Brad Nortman

DL Louis Nzegwu

LB Conor O’Neill

TE Jacob Pedersen

DB Josh Peprah

QB Curt Phillips

DB Jerry Ponio

LB Willie Resop

K Jack Russell

DL Logan Schmidt

LB Mike Taylor

OL Rick Wagner

K Philip Welch

P Ryan Wickesberg

WR Isaiah Williams

OL Walker Williams

LS Kyle Wojta

DL Konrad Zagzebski

RB Kyle Zulegar

