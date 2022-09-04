Skip to main content

Wisconsin football honors 2010-2012 Big Ten Championship teams

The Wisconsin Badgers honored the 2010, 2011, and 2012 Big Ten Championship teams on Saturday against Illinois State.
As part of the festivities for Wisconsin's home opener against Illinois State, the Wisconsin Badgers football program honored the back-to-back-to-back Big Ten Championship teams. 

Those teams won two Big Ten Football Championship Games during the span, a 42-39 win over Michigan State in 2011, and a 70-31 win over Nebraska in 2012. 

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst was the offensive coordinator for two of those teams in 200 and 2011, helping guide the Badgers to their success on offense. 

Former Wisconsin center Travis Frederick (2009-2012) was the honorary captain for the game. He was a 5-time Pro Bowler in the NFL after his time with the Badgers. 

The following former players were in attendance for the game according to UW Athletics:

  • WR Jared Abbrederis
  • DL Beau Allen
  • LB Ethan Armstrong
  • QB Thad Armstrong
  • TE Sam Arneson
  • WR Lance Baretz
  • LB Chris Borland
  • QB Joe Brennan
  • DL Eriks Briedis
  • OL Robert Burge
  • DL Patrick Butrym
  • RB John Clay
  • WR Connor Cummins
  • OL Jake Current
  • TE Zach Davison
  • DL Trent Denlinger
  • DL Tyler Dippel
  • WR Jeff Duckworth
  • RB Bradie Ewing
  • DB Darius Feaster
  • LB A.J. Fenton
  • OL Travis Frederick
  • DL Bryce Gilbert 
  • DL Arthur Goldberg
  • WR Chase Hammond
  • DB Adam Hampton
  • WR Derek Hasanoglu
  • DL Ethan Hemer
  • LB Nick Hill
  • DB Darius Hillary
  • RB Vonte Jackson
  • WR Kyle Jefferson
  • DB Shelton Johnson
  • DL Jake Keefer
  • DL Brendan Kelly
  • TE Lance Kendricks
  • OL Riki Kodanko
  • OL Peter Konz
  • TE Rob Korslin
  • DB Tyler Leonhard
  • K Alec Lerner
  • OL Dallas Lewallen
  • DB Andrew Lukasko
  • OL Tyler Marz
  • WR Marquis Mason
  • OL Jake Meador
  • DL Patrick Muldoon
  • DB Leo Musso
  • OL Jacob Ninneman
  • P Brad Nortman
  • DL Louis Nzegwu
  • LB Conor O’Neill
  • TE Jacob Pedersen
  • DB Josh Peprah
  • QB Curt Phillips
  • DB Jerry Ponio
  • LB Willie Resop
  • K Jack Russell
  • DL Logan Schmidt
  • LB Mike Taylor
  • OL Rick Wagner
  • K Philip Welch
  • P Ryan Wickesberg
  • WR Isaiah Williams
  • OL Walker Williams
  • LS Kyle Wojta
  • DL Konrad Zagzebski
  • RB Kyle Zulegar

