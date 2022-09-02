Watch Guide: Wisconsin vs. Illinois State preview and notes

The 2022 college football season is officially here, and the Wisconsin Badgers will kick off their season Saturday night against the Illinois State Redbirds inside Camp Randall Stadium.

Illinois State finished with a 4-7 overall record last season competing in the Missouri Valley Conference of FCS football, while the Badgers are hoping to recapture a Big Ten West title for the first time since 2019.

The matchup between Wisconsin and Illinois State will mark the first time these two teams have met, as the Badgers are heavy favorites heading into gameday.

Game details and television information

Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (0-0)

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CST from Camp Randall in Madison, Wisconsin.

The game will be aired on FS1

Matt Lepay will call the game on Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Live stats

Player news

The following players will not be available on Saturday night for Wisconsin.

Offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Tight end Cam Large (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Inside linebacker Spencer Lytle (RS Junior) - left leg injury

Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS Junior) - left leg injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt Senior) - knee injury

*Safety Travian Blaylock (Senior) - right knee injury

*Defensive end Mike Jarvis (Freshman) - left leg injury

*Inside linebacker Luna Larson (Freshman) - right leg injury

Illinois State has several players from the state of Wisconsin, and players that might be familiar to some fans:

No. 18 Jeremiah Jordan (LB) played at Madison Memorial High School

No. 30 Rashad Lampkin (RB) played at Brookfield Central High School

No. 39 Jack Takerian (K/P) played at Franklin High School

No. 43 Matthew Wedig (LB) played at Beloit Memorial High School

No. 45 Cal Martine (FB) played at Appleton North High School

No. 52 Jordan Greuel (OL) played at Greendale High School

No. 63 Daniel Forystek (OL) played at Bay Port High School

No. 68 Landon Woodard (OL) played at Waukesha West High School

No. 74 Zach Mueller (OL) played at D.C. Everest High School

No. 80 Eddie Kasper (WR) is from Burlington, Wisconsin

No. 81 Brett Spalding (TE) played at Franklin High School

No. 90 Greg Galloway (DL) played at Oconomowoc High School

No. 91 Josh Dinga (DL) played at Sun Prairie High School

Game Notes

Wisconsin is 19-5 all-time in home night games. The Badgers have won seven straight night games since 2016.

Wisconsin opens the season ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 20 in the preseason Coaches Poll.

Head coach Paul Chryst will lead the Badgers for an eighth season this year. He has a 65-23 record, the seventh-most wins in the Power 5 during that timeframe.

Wisconsin running backs Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi combined for 2,083 rushing yards in 2021 despite each not playing a full season.

Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard is overseeing the UW's defense for the seventh season in Madison. In his first six years as defensive coordinator, the Badgers rank No. 1 in total yards allowed (284.8 yards per game), No. 1 in pass efficiency defense (110.5), and No. 1 in opponents’ third down conversions (30.5%).

Wisconsin has been to a bowl game 20 seasons in a row and has won seven of their last bowl appearances.

The University of Wisconsin will honor the 2010, 2011, and 2012 football teams on Saturday night. Those teams won back-to-back-to-back Big Ten Championships.

Articles to get you ready

Quotes of the week

“No matter what position you are, where you’re from, what you play, at the end of the day, we’re all Badgers. I’m proud to be a Badger and I’m forever grateful that I’m here.” - Wisconsin OLB Nick Herbig

"You watch Illinois State, and you see a really good football team. Well coached. Know a lot of those coaches and respect a lot of those coaches." Chryst would continue by saying, "I believe every time you play this game, it's kind of, the main focus is making sure you're ready for it. And our team is ready for it." - Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst

