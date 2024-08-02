Phoebe Bacon misses Olympic medal in 200m backstroke by 0.04 seconds
Phoebe Bacon missed the podium in the women's 200-meter backstroke final at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The Wisconsin Badgers' national champion swimmer was four one-hundredths from taking the bronze medal.
Bacon's biggest challengers, defending gold medalist Kaylee McKeown of Australia and Minnesota native Regan Smith, finished first and second. Canada's Kyle Masse won the bronze by the slimmest of margins over Bacon.
McKeown touched the wall in 2:03.73 to set a new Olympic record. Smith checked in with a time of 2:04.26, followed by Masse at 2:05.57 and Bacon at 2:05.61.
Bacon, participating in her second Olympics, entered the 200m backstroke final as the 2024 NCAA 200m backstroke champion.
Published