Wisconsin Cracks Top 6 for Blue-Chip ATH From Kansas

Wisconsin is officially a finalist for one of the best prospects in the Midwest.

Four-star athlete Cooper Ohnmacht recently announced his top six schools, and Wisconsin made the cut along with Penn State, Minnesota, Kansas, Kansas State and Vanderbilt.

A four-star Kansas athlete just gave detailed insight on his top six programs 📝



Is one Big Ten school is pulling ahead in this recruitment?



View: https://t.co/WvUxw7IU1T pic.twitter.com/uQxWUFbjQ0 — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) April 9, 2026

Ohnmacht's Recruiting Story

The Badgers are now firmly in position to push for a commitment here, although it'll be a tall task as they'll have some ground to make up.

Penn State is considered the leader for the Kansas native's services. He has multiple crystal ball predictions to the Nittany Lions on 247Sports, and the new head coach in Happy Valley Matt Campbell and his staff were the first program to offer him back when they were at Iowa State.

It's going to be hard to beat out the in-state schools as well, as Ohnmacht's relationship with Kansas and Kansas State go way back, which is to be expected for the local Sunflower State prospect.

Still, Wisconsin has plenty to hang its hat on in this recruitment. The Badgers were Ohnmacht's first offer from outside the state of Kansas back in October of 2025. Wisconsin is a good academic school and that appears to be a factor for the athlete as well.

Safeties coach Jack Cooper is the lead recruiter for the Badgers, who view the 6-foot, 185-pound prospect as a defensive back. But he's not the only one who's been trying to lure Ohnmacht to Madison:

Wisconsin safety commit Dustin Roach, the Waukesha native and Cooper's first safety commit in the 2027 class, is pushing hard for Ohnmacht as well.

With Roach already in tow in the 2027 cycle, the Badgers are looking at likely one or two more safeties in the class. At this point, it's pretty clear Ohnmacht is at the top of their board.

Visit Schedule

Wisconsin will get him on campus on June 12th, the Badgers' third big official visit weekend of the summer. He'll also take officials to Kansas (June 5th) and Kansas State (June 19th). Penn State currently doesn't have an official lined up, but the Nittany Lions did just get Ohnmacht on campus for an unofficial visit on March 28.

If the Badgers can get Ohnmacht on campus on June 12th, they should have a pretty good shot. He could certainly commit before he makes it to Madison, but the Badgers could change everything once he steps back on campus. Again, Wisconsin has some ground to make up, but this could be a fun recruitment to follow if things get down to the wire.