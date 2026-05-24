The Recruit Most Likely to Commit to Wisconsin During First Official Visit Weekend

Wisconsin will host a litany of prospects in the coming weeks as it's nearly official visit season in college football, one of the hottest times on the recruiting calendar.

The Badgers' first official visit weekend of the year is right around the corner, beginning on Thursday, May 28.

The first weekend of official visit season is something of a unique one for Wisconsin. The majority of prospects coming to campus have already committed to the Badgers, and they'll take their officials while simultaneously trying to recruit the handful of uncommitted prospects in town.

Which of those players is most likely to commit to Wisconsin this weekend? I believe it's Nathan Jones, a three-star linebacker from Desert Edge high school in Goodyear, Arizona.

Reading the tea leaves with Nathan Jones

The Badgers have a strong group of uncommitted prospects set to descend on Madison this weekend, highlighted by four-star corner and consensus top-180 recruit Mekhi Williams.

Badger fans would certainly love to hear that the current Florida State commit is the most likely player to pledge to Wisconsin this weekend, and while the Badgers absolutely have a good shot there, all signs point to the linebacker Jones shutting down his recruitment and locking things in with Wisconsin.

Jones lists 15 offers, including Arizona, Baylor, Florida State and Kansas State. Still, since the linebacker was offered by inside linebackers coach Tuf Borland on May 8, he's been courted heavily by Wisconsin and it's been almost exclusively Badgers content on his X account ever since.

What's more, Jones' lone official visit he has lined up is to Wisconsin. That could certainly change, but given the fact that official visit season is almost upon us, it's not unreasonable to assume Jones may be running out of time to schedule additional trips in June.

The linebacker has also previously called Wisconsin a "dream school" to On3. You don't need to be a recruiting expert to understand that it's extremely likely the Badgers are Jones' top choice at the moment.

That doesn't mean he's guaranteed to pledge to Wisconsin when on his visit, of course, but it certainly seems somewhere between a distinct possibility and extremely likely.

Other Players to Watch

Williams' visit is obviously a big one to track, but it seems unlikely that the highly-coveted defensive back would pledge to Wisconsin before completing his other officials. I'd keep an eye on cornerback Royalton Allen and edge Darin Graham as potential other recruits who could pop this weekend in Madison.