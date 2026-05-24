Top Three Most Important Recruits At Wisconsin's First Official Visit Weekend

Wisconsin football is deep into its offseason, and in the months between spring practice and fall camp, we won't hear much out of the 2026 Badgers.

Recruiting is a different story, however. The month of June is one of the hottest times on the recruiting calendar, as official visit season means top prospects flock to visit their top programs by the dozens, yielding a myriad of commitments as classes really begin to take shape.

Wisconsin is on the cusp of its first big official visit weekend, which begins Thursday, May 28. The Badgers' first big flock of official visitors is largely committed prospects, but there's a handful of top targets still unsigned that Wisconsin hopes it can make moves with.

With that, here's the top three most important recruits for the Badgers this coming weekend:

1) Cornerback Mekhi Williams (Ruskin, Florida)

Not only is Williams the highest-rated prospect heading to Madison next weekend, he's also the most important. New cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples appears to have done a great job reconstructing the Badgers' cornerback room via the transfer portal, but landing Williams would be his first big high-school recruiting win for Wisconsin.

The consensus four-star and current Florida State commit is ranked as the 107th player in the nation on 247Sports and 180th on On3/Rivals. He lists 23 offers from the likes of LSU, Miami, Auburn and others. Though listed as a safety, the Badgers are recruiting the 6-foot-2, 165-pound defensive back as a corner.

Williams is obviously a blue-chip, national level recruit with several big-time programs seeking his services; he'd be a big add for any program in the nation. But especially for Wisconsin, who has yet to sign a corner in the 2027 cycle and has actively worked to add elite size to its cornerback room, Williams would be an enormous commit. He'll also visit Nebraska, LSU and Florida State officially.

2) WR Tavares Powell (Bradenton, Florida)

Bradenton Southeast Seminoles receiver Tavares Powell. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's a handful of other important players headed to Madison next weekend past the clear top target in Williams, but I'll assert that Powell's visit is very crucial for the Badgers as well.

Wisconsin has yet to sign a wide receiver in the 2027 cycle, and while new wideouts coach Ari Confessor has made moves with some promising prospects, the Badgers have missed out on a few top targets. Powell would break the seal for Confessor, and add a highly intriguing option in the passing game with over two-dozen offers.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Powell has blazing speed as well as a knack for coming down with 50/50 balls, both things that can earn you playing time immediately. Wisconsin has had a receiver development problem, and a promising wideout like Powell is a good step towards changing that.

3) CB Royalton Allen (Hespiria, California)

Oak Hills’ Royalton Allen. | Jose Huerta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams is the most impressive player coming to Madison next weekend, but Allen is no slouch himself as a cornerback prospect. The 6-foot, 175-pound consensus three star lists 18 offers including USC, Georgia, Ole Miss and Auburn, among others.

He isn't a blue-chip prospect, but one glance at Allen's offer sheet tells you that he's an intriguing talent. The corner, who is a versatile chess piece in the secondary and can play outside cornerback, nickel or safety, is lauded for his motor and physicality.

Wisconsin is desperately trying to get more talented in the back end of its defense, and adding a player like Allen would be a big step towards that.