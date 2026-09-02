Wisconsin Football's Luke Fickell and Colton Joseph Have 'No Plan B'

Later this week, Wisconsin fans will have their first opportunity to see Colton Joseph in action for the Badgers. It was an up-and-down fall camp for the Old Dominion transfer, but if he can stay healthy — knock on wood — he’s by far the most talented quarterback Luke Fickell has had in the last three years, and maybe his entire Wisconsin tenure.

It’s been next to impossible for the program to keep its quarterback healthy since Fickell got here. The luck at that position has been terrible, but he knows that can’t be an excuse for recent woeful seasons.

Now, with Joseph, he’s got a true dual-threat quarterback, whose skillset seems to align with what Jeff Grimes wants to accomplish offensively.

Not only could Joseph be the most productive quarterback Fickell has had, but he’s also grown into a real leader, emphasizing a “No plan B” mentality for the offense and the team as a whole.

Hearing that mindset echoed by both the quarterback and head coach is encouraging, to say the least. Simply put, Fickell’s job is on the line, and he’s not sugarcoating that. To hear his major offseason addition and leader in the locker room embrace that mentality is a positive sign, especially given the lack of fight from Fickell’s group in recent years.

Joseph’s legs are a weapon, but not just running the ball

Wisconsin's Colton Joseph. | Christian Borman

There will be a fair share of designed runs for Joseph, that’s not a secret. After all, his first play from scrimmage against Indiana in 2025 was a long touchdown run. He possesses an ability with his legs that Wisconsin hasn’t had not only under Fickell, but in recent memory.

A dual-threat quarterback provided a few of the lone offensive bright spots in the closing games of 2025, and that was with essentially no passing attack. Should Joseph even be an average passer, with his ability to run, it will be quarterback production that’s grown foreign to Badger fans in recent years.

It’s not just Joseph taking off and running, however, that excites Fickell about his quarterback.

“His ability doesn’t have to just be run the football,” Fickell said. “It could be the ability to just create more time. It also, hopefully, can slow down some people on the other side as far as even their pass rush.”

In his Week 1 press conference, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman said Joseph is as fast and athletic as any quarterback his team will face this season. Joseph will need to take care of the ball and prove that true for Wisconsin to have any chance under the lights in Green Bay.

Being aggressive

Wisconsin's Colton Joseph. | Christian Borman

Every time Joseph takes off running or takes a hit, every Badger fan is going to hold their breath, and understandably so. The luck Fickell has had at the quarterback position has been unfathomable, but it’s simply too late for his staff to be timid for that reason, and he knows that.

“The whole idea is there’s no Plan B. We’re not trying to save things,” Fickell said. “We’ve got to be aggressive, we’ve got to be able to do the things we need to do. It’s not second guessing and things like that. So there’s a good plan.”

Fickell will need to put that plan to use right away against Notre Dame. For his group to have any chance in the contest, Jeff Grimes can’t keep offensive wrinkles hidden, it’ll take a full-scale effort, and Joseph will be at the forefront.

Joseph has the talent and legs to cause problems for any defense, but he — and the rest of the offense — have to execute, which is easier said than done against a team like Notre Dame. There’s nowhere to hide for Wisconsin. The nation is going to find out very quickly if there’s been real progress, even if it doesn’t result in a win.