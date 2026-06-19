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El calendario completo de la Premier League para la temporada 2026/27

El Arsenal ya conoce el camino en su defensa del título
Estefanía Ramos|
Arsenal Trophy Parade
Arsenal Trophy Parade | Stuart MacFarlane/GettyImages

La suerte está echada en la Premier League. El calendario oficial de la temporada 2026/27 ha sido sorteado y los 20 clubes que competirán en la máxima categoría del fútbol inglés ya conocen a qué rival se enfrentarán en cada jornada.

El Arsenal, campeón de la Premier League, dará el pistoletazo de salida a la temporada 2026/27 con un duelo el viernes por la noche contra el Coventry City, recién ascendido, en el Emirates Stadium.

Este artículo fue publicado originalmente en SI FC

Kai Havertz
Arsenal vs Burnley - Premier League | Julian Finney/GettyImages

El Manchester United, tercer clasificado en la última edición, también se enfrentará a un equipo recién ascendido en su primer partido, al visitar al Hull City. Por su parte, la etapa de Andoni Iraola en el Liverpool arrancará con un emocionante partido a domicilio ante el Newcastle United el domingo. El partido del lunes enfrentará al recién nombrado entrenador del Chelsea, Xabi Alonso, con su rival del oeste de Londres, el Fulham.

El primer derbi estrella de la temporada llevará al Manchester City a visitar a su rival, el Manchester United, en la cuarta jornada, y apenas un mes después viajará a Anfield para enfrentarse al Liverpool en el primer partido tras el parón internacional de tres semanas.

Lisandro Martinez, Erling Haaland
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League | Carl Recine/GettyImages

El derbi inaugural del Tyne-Wear, entre el Newcastle y el Sunderland, se disputará a principios de diciembre, el mismo día en que el Tottenham reciba a su rival del norte de Londres, el Arsenal.

En la última jornada de la temporada de la Premier League, el Arsenal, el Aston Villa, el Chelsea, el Liverpool y el Manchester United juegan en casa contra el Brighton, el Tottenham, el Brentford, el Bournemouth y el Fulham, respectivamente.

*Se seleccionarán retransmisiones en directo de determinados partidos de la Premier League a lo largo de la temporada; las fechas y/o las horas de inicio están sujetas a cambios.

Agosto

Jornada 1

Fecha

Horario

Partido

21/08

11:00 EEUU (Este), 13:00 MX, 21:00 ESP

Arsenal vs. Coventry City

22/08

03:30 EEUU (Este), 5:30 MX, 13:30 ESP

Hull City vs. Manchester United

22/08

06:00 EEUU (Este), 08:00 MX16:00 ESP

Everton vs Crystal Palace

22/08

06:00 EEUU (Este), 08:00 MX16:00 ESP

Ipswich Town vs. Sunderland

22/08

06:00 EEUU (Este), 08:00 MX16:00 ESP

Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United

22/08

08:30 EEUU (Este), 10:30 MX, 18:30 ESP

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

23/08

05:00 EEUU (Este), 07:00 MX, 15:00 ESP

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa

23/08

05:00 EEUU (Este), 07:00 MX, 15:00 ESP

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

23/08

07:30 EEUU (Este), 5:30 MX, 17:30 ESP

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

24/08

11:00 EEUU (Este), 13:00 MX, 21:00 ESP

Fulham vs. Chelsea

Jornada 2

Fecha

Partido

29/08

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

29/08

Bournemouth vs. Everton

29/08

Chelsea vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

29/08

Coventry City vs. Hull City

29/08

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

29/08

Leeds United vs. Brentford

29/08

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

29/08

Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town

29/08

Sunderland vs. Fulham

29/08

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United

Septiembre

Jornada 3

Fecha

Partido

5/09

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

5/09

Brentford vs. Sunderland

5/09

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Leeds United

5/09

Everton vs. Manchester United

5/09

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

5/09

Hull City vs. Aston Villa

5/09

Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool

5/09

Manchester City vs. Coventry City

5/09

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth

5/09

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Jornada 4

Fecha

Partido

12/09

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest

12/09

Bournemouth vs. Brentford

12/09

Chelsea vs. Hull City

12/09

Coventry City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

12/09

Crystal Palace vs. Ipswich Town

12/09

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United

12/09

Liverpool vs. Fulham

12/09

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

12/09

Sunderland vs. Arsenal

12/09

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

Jornada 5

Fecha

Partido

19/09

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

19/09

Brentford vs. Chelsea

19/09

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

19/09

Everton vs. Ipswich Town

19/09

Fulham vs. Manchester United

19/09

Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace

19/09

Manchester City vs. Sunderland

19/09

Newcastle United vs. Hull City

19/09

Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry City

19/09

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

Octubre

Jornada 6

Fecha

Partido

10/10

Arsenal vs. Leeds United

10/10

Aston Villa vs. Brentford

10/10

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

10/10

Coventry City vs. Newcastle United

10/10

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest

10/10

Hull City vs. Everton

10/10

Ipswich Town vs. Fulham

10/10

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

10/10

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

10/10

Sunderland vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Jornada 7

Fecha

Partido

17/10

Bournemouth vs. Sunderland

17/10

Brentford vs. Liverpool

17/10

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace

17/10

Everton vs. Chelsea

17/10

Fulham vs. Hull City

17/10

Leeds United vs. Manchester United

17/10

Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town

17/10

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

17/10

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal

17/10

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Coventry City

Jornada 8

Fecha

Partido

24/10

Arsenal vs. Everton

24/10

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

24/10

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

24/10

Coventry City vs. Fulham

24/10

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

24/10

Hull City vs. Brentford

24/10

Ipswich Town vs. Nottingham Forest

24/10

Liverpool vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

24/10

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

24/10

Sunderland vs. Leeds United

Jornada 9

Fecha

Partido

31/10

Aston Villa vs. Fulham

31/10

Bournemouth vs. Leeds United

31/10

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest

31/10

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

31/10

Coventry City vs. Sunderland

31/10

Hull City vs. Ipswich Town

31/10

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

31/10

Manchester City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

3110

Newcastle United vs. Everton

31/10

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

Noviembre

Jornada 10

Fecha

Partido

7/11

Arsenal vs. Hull City

7/11

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Brentford

7/11

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

7/11

Everton vs. Coventry City

7/11

Fulham vs. Newcastle United

7/11

Ipswich Town vs. Bournemouth

7/11

Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

7/11

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

7/11

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City

7/11

Sunderland vs. Chelsea

Jornada 11

Fecha

Partido

21/11

Aston Villa vs. Sunderland

21/11

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest

21/11

Brentford vs. Everton

21/11

Chelsea vs. Leeds United

21/11

Coventry City vs. Crystal Palace

21/11

Hull City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

21/11

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

21/11

Manchester City vs. Fulham

21/11

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

21/11

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ipswich Town

Jornada 12

Fecha

Partido

28/11

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

28/11

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United

28/11

Crystal Palace vs. Hull City

28/11

Everton vs. Liverpool

28/11

Fulham vs. Bournemouth

28/11

Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa

28/11

Leeds United vs. Coventry City

28/11

Manchester United vs. Brentford

28/11

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea

28/11

Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Diciembre

Jornada 13

Fecha

Partido

2/12

Aston Villa vs. Everton

2/12

Bournemouth vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

2/12

Brentford vs. Arsenal

2/12

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

2/12

Coventry City vs. Ipswich Town

2/12

Hull City vs. Nottingham Forest

2/12

Liverpool vs. Sunderland

2/12

Manchester City vs. Leeds United

2/12

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

2/12

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham

Jornada 14

Fecha

Partido

5/12

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

5/12

Bournemouth vs. Hull City

5/12

Brentford vs. Manchester City

5/12

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

5/12

Everton vs. Fulham

5/12

Leeds United vs. Ipswich Town

5/12

Manchester United vs. Coventry City

5/12

Newcastle United vs. Sunderland

5/12

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

5/12

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

Jornada 15

Fecha

Partido

12/12

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth

12/12

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Everton

12/12

Coventry City vs. Aston Villa

12/12

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

12/12

Fulham vs. Brentford

12/12

Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

12/12

Ipswich Town vs. Newcastle United

12/12

Liverpool vs. Leeds United

12/12

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

12/12

Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest

Jornada 16

Fecha

Partido

19/12

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

19/12

Bournemouth vs. Coventry City

19/12

Brentford vs. Newcastle United

19/12

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Ipswich Town

19/12

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

19/12

Leeds United vs. Fulham

19/12

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

19/12

Manchester City vs. Hull City

19/12

Nottingham Forest vs. Everton

19/12

Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace

Jornada 17

Fecha

Partido

26/12

Aston Villa vs. Leeds United

26/12

Coventry City vs. Chelsea

26/12

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

26/12

Everton vs. Sunderland

26/12

Fulham vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

26/12

Hull City vs. Liverpool

26/12

Ipswich Town vs. Brentford

26/12

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest

26/12

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

26/12

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth

Jornada 18

Fecha

Partido

30/12

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

30/12

Coventry City vs. Brentford

30/12

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth

30/12

Everton vs. Manchester City

30/12

Fulham vs. Arsenal

30/12

Hull City vs. Leeds United

30/12

Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea

30/12

Manchester United vs. Sunderland

30/12

Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest

30/12

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Enero

Jornada 19

Fecha

Partido

2/01

Arsenal vs. Ipswich Town

2/01

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

2/01

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace

2/01

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester United

2/01

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

2/01

Leeds United vs. Everton

2/01

Liverpool vs. Coventry City

2/01

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

2/01

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham

2/01

Sunderland vs. Hull City

Jornada 20

Fecha

Partido

6/01

Arsenal vs. Brentford

6/01

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth

6/01

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

6/01

Everton vs. Aston Villa

6/01

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

6/01

Ipswich Town vs. Coventry City

6/01

Leeds United vs. Manchester City

6/01

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

6/01

Nottingham Forest vs. Hull City

6/01

Sunderland vs. Liverpool

Jornada 21

Fecha

Partido

16/01

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

16/01

Bournemouth vs. Ipswich Town

16/01

Brentford vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

16/01

Chelsea vs. Sunderland

16/01

Coventry City vs. Everton

16/01

Hull City vs. Arsenal

16/01

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

16/01

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

16/01

Newcastle United vs. Fulham

16/01

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United

Jornada 22

Fecha

Partido

23/01

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

23/01

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester City

23/01

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

23/01

Everton vs. Brentford

23/01

Fulham vs. Aston Villa

23/01

Ipswich Town vs. Hull City

23/01

Leeds United vs. Chelsea

23/01

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

23/01

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth

23/01

Sunderland vs. Coventry City

Jornada 23

Fecha

Partido

30/01

Aston Villa vs. Ipswich Town

30/01

Bournemouth vs. Fulham

30/01

Brentford vs. Manchester United

30/01

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

30/01

Coventry City vs. Leeds United

30/01

Hull City vs. Crystal Palace

30/01

Liverpool vs. Everton

30/01

Manchester City vs. Arsenal

30/01

Newcastle United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

30/01

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sunderland

Febrero

Jornada 24

Fecha

Partido

6/02

Arsenal vs Liverpool

6/02

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Hull City

6/02

Crystal Palace vs. Coventry City

6/02

Everton vs. Newcastle United

6/02

Fulham vs. Manchester City

6/02

Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur

6/02

Leeds United vs. Bournemouth

6/02

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

6/02

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford

6/02

Sunderland vs. Aston Villa

Jornada 25

Fecha

Partido

10/02

Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth

10/02

Coventry City vs. Liverpool

10/02

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford

10/02

Everton vs. Leeds United

10/02

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest

10/02

Hull City vs. Sunderland

10/02

Ipswich Town vs. Arsenal

10/02

Manchester United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

10/02

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

10/02

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

Jornada 26

Fecha

Partido

20/02

Arsenal vs. Fulham

20/02

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

20/02

Brentford vs. Coventry City

20/02

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

20/02

Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town

20/02

Leeds United vs. Aston Villa

20/02

Liverpool vs. Hull City

20/02

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

20/02

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United

20/02

Sunderland vs. Everton

Jornada 27

Fecha

Partido

27/02

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

27/02

Coventry City vs. Bournemouth

27/02

Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland

27/02

Everton vs. Nottingham Forest

27/02

Fulham vs. Leeds United

27/02

Hull City vs. Manchester City

27/02

Ipswich Town vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

27/02

Manchester United vs. Arsenal

27/02

Newcastle United vs. Brentford

27/02

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

Marzo

Jornada 28

Fecha

Partido

3/03

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

3/03

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur

3/03

Brentford vs. Ipswich Town

3/03

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Fulham

3/03

Chelsea vs. Coventry City

3/03

Leeds United vs. Hull City

3/03

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

3/03

Manchester City vs. Everton

3/03

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United

3/03

Sunderland vs. Manchester United

Jornada 29

Fecha

Partido

13/03

Aston Villa vs. Hull City

13/03

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

13/03

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

13/03

Coventry City vs. Manchester City

13/03

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

13/03

Leeds United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

13/03

Liverpool vs. Ipswich Town

13/03

Manchester United vs. Everton

13/03

Sunderland vs. Brentford

13/03

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest

Jornada 30

Fecha

Partido

20/03

Arsenal vs. Sunderland

20/03

Brentford vs. Bournemouth

20/03

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Coventry City

20/03

Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

20/03

Fulham vs. Liverpool

20/03

Hull City vs. Chelsea

20/03

Ipswich Town vs. Crystal Palace

20/03

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

20/03

Newcastle United vs. Leeds United

20/03

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa

Abril

Jornada 31

Fecha

Partido

10/04

Aston Villa vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

10/04

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

10/04

Chelsea vs. Fulham

10/04

Coventry City vs. Arsenal

10/04

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

10/04

Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest

10/04

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

10/04

Manchester United vs. Hull City

10/04

Sunderland vs. Ipswich Town

10/04

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford

Jornada 32

Fecha

Partido

17/04

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

17/04

Brentford vs. Leeds United

17/04

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Chelsea

17/04

Everton vs. Bournemouth

17/04

Fulham vs. Sunderland

17/04

Hull City vs. Coventry City

17/04

Ipswich Town vs. Manchester United

17/04

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

17/04

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

17/04

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool

Jornada 33

Fecha

Partido

24/04

Aston Villa vs. Coventry City

24/04

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

24/04

Brentford vs. Fulham

24/04

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

24/04

Everton vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

24/04

Leeds United vs. Liverpool

24/04

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

24/04

Newcastle United vs. Ipswich Town

24/04

Nottingham Forest vs. Sunderland

24/04

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Hull City

Mayo

Jornada 34

Fecha

Partido

1/05

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

1/05

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest

1/05

Coventry City vs. Manchester United

1/05

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

1/05

Fulham vs. Everton

1/05

Hull City vs. Bournemouth

1/05

Ipswich Town vs. Leeds United

1/05

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

1/05

Manchester City vs. Brentford

1/05

Sunderland vs. Newcastle United

Jornada 35

Fecha

Partido

8/05

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

8/05

Brentford vs. Aston Villa

8/05

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Sunderland

8/05

Everton vs. Hull City

8/05

Fulham vs. Ipswich Town

8/05

Leeds United vs. Arsenal

8/05

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

8/05

Newcastle United vs. Coventry City

8/05

Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace

8/05

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

Jornada 36

Fecha

Partido

15/05

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

15/05

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

15/05

Chelsea vs. Everton

15/05

Coventry City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

15/05

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

15/05

Hull City vs. Fulham

15/05

Ipswich Town vs. Manchester City

15/05

Liverpool vs. Brentford

15/05

Manchester United vs. Leeds United

15/05

Sunderland vs. Bournemouth

Jornada 37

Fecha

Partido

23/05

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

23/05

Brentford vs. Hull City

23/05

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool

23/05

Everton vs. Arsenal

23/05

Fulham vs. Coventry City

23/05

Leeds United vs. Sunderland

23/05

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

23/05

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

23/05

Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town

23/05

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United

Jornada 38

Fecha

Partido

30/05

Arsenal vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

30/05

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur

30/05

Chelsea vs. Brentford

30/05

Coventry City vs. Nottingham Forest

30/05

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United

30/05

Hull City vs. Newcastle United

30/05

Ipswich Town vs. Everton

30/05

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

30/05

Manchester United vs. Fulham

30/05

Sunderland vs. Manchester City

MÁS NOTICIAS SOBRE LA PREMIER LEAGUE

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Estefanía Ramos
ESTEFANÍA RAMOS

Periodista, leonesa afincada en Madrid. Desde que tengo uso de razón el fútbol despertó emociones muy fuertes en mí y tuve la suerte de convertir mi pasión en mi profesión.

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