El calendario completo de la Premier League para la temporada 2026/27
La suerte está echada en la Premier League. El calendario oficial de la temporada 2026/27 ha sido sorteado y los 20 clubes que competirán en la máxima categoría del fútbol inglés ya conocen a qué rival se enfrentarán en cada jornada.
El Arsenal, campeón de la Premier League, dará el pistoletazo de salida a la temporada 2026/27 con un duelo el viernes por la noche contra el Coventry City, recién ascendido, en el Emirates Stadium.
Este artículo fue publicado originalmente en SI FC
El Manchester United, tercer clasificado en la última edición, también se enfrentará a un equipo recién ascendido en su primer partido, al visitar al Hull City. Por su parte, la etapa de Andoni Iraola en el Liverpool arrancará con un emocionante partido a domicilio ante el Newcastle United el domingo. El partido del lunes enfrentará al recién nombrado entrenador del Chelsea, Xabi Alonso, con su rival del oeste de Londres, el Fulham.
El primer derbi estrella de la temporada llevará al Manchester City a visitar a su rival, el Manchester United, en la cuarta jornada, y apenas un mes después viajará a Anfield para enfrentarse al Liverpool en el primer partido tras el parón internacional de tres semanas.
El derbi inaugural del Tyne-Wear, entre el Newcastle y el Sunderland, se disputará a principios de diciembre, el mismo día en que el Tottenham reciba a su rival del norte de Londres, el Arsenal.
En la última jornada de la temporada de la Premier League, el Arsenal, el Aston Villa, el Chelsea, el Liverpool y el Manchester United juegan en casa contra el Brighton, el Tottenham, el Brentford, el Bournemouth y el Fulham, respectivamente.
*Se seleccionarán retransmisiones en directo de determinados partidos de la Premier League a lo largo de la temporada; las fechas y/o las horas de inicio están sujetas a cambios.
Agosto
Jornada 1
Fecha
Horario
Partido
21/08
11:00 EEUU (Este), 13:00 MX, 21:00 ESP
Arsenal vs. Coventry City
22/08
03:30 EEUU (Este), 5:30 MX, 13:30 ESP
Hull City vs. Manchester United
22/08
06:00 EEUU (Este), 08:00 MX16:00 ESP
Everton vs Crystal Palace
22/08
06:00 EEUU (Este), 08:00 MX16:00 ESP
Ipswich Town vs. Sunderland
22/08
06:00 EEUU (Este), 08:00 MX16:00 ESP
Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United
22/08
08:30 EEUU (Este), 10:30 MX, 18:30 ESP
Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur
23/08
05:00 EEUU (Este), 07:00 MX, 15:00 ESP
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa
23/08
05:00 EEUU (Este), 07:00 MX, 15:00 ESP
Manchester City vs. Bournemouth
23/08
07:30 EEUU (Este), 5:30 MX, 17:30 ESP
Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
24/08
11:00 EEUU (Este), 13:00 MX, 21:00 ESP
Fulham vs. Chelsea
Jornada 2
Fecha
Partido
29/08
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
29/08
Bournemouth vs. Everton
29/08
Chelsea vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
29/08
Coventry City vs. Hull City
29/08
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
29/08
Leeds United vs. Brentford
29/08
Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
29/08
Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town
29/08
Sunderland vs. Fulham
29/08
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United
Septiembre
Jornada 3
Fecha
Partido
5/09
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
5/09
Brentford vs. Sunderland
5/09
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Leeds United
5/09
Everton vs. Manchester United
5/09
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
5/09
Hull City vs. Aston Villa
5/09
Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool
5/09
Manchester City vs. Coventry City
5/09
Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth
5/09
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Jornada 4
Fecha
Partido
12/09
Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest
12/09
Bournemouth vs. Brentford
12/09
Chelsea vs. Hull City
12/09
Coventry City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
12/09
Crystal Palace vs. Ipswich Town
12/09
Leeds United vs. Newcastle United
12/09
Liverpool vs. Fulham
12/09
Manchester United vs. Manchester City
12/09
Sunderland vs. Arsenal
12/09
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton
Jornada 5
Fecha
Partido
19/09
Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
19/09
Brentford vs. Chelsea
19/09
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Arsenal
19/09
Everton vs. Ipswich Town
19/09
Fulham vs. Manchester United
19/09
Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace
19/09
Manchester City vs. Sunderland
19/09
Newcastle United vs. Hull City
19/09
Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry City
19/09
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa
Octubre
Jornada 6
Fecha
Partido
10/10
Arsenal vs. Leeds United
10/10
Aston Villa vs. Brentford
10/10
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
10/10
Coventry City vs. Newcastle United
10/10
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest
10/10
Hull City vs. Everton
10/10
Ipswich Town vs. Fulham
10/10
Liverpool vs. Manchester City
10/10
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
10/10
Sunderland vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
Jornada 7
Fecha
Partido
17/10
Bournemouth vs. Sunderland
17/10
Brentford vs. Liverpool
17/10
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace
17/10
Everton vs. Chelsea
17/10
Fulham vs. Hull City
17/10
Leeds United vs. Manchester United
17/10
Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town
17/10
Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa
17/10
Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal
17/10
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Coventry City
Jornada 8
Fecha
Partido
24/10
Arsenal vs. Everton
24/10
Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
24/10
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
24/10
Coventry City vs. Fulham
24/10
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United
24/10
Hull City vs. Brentford
24/10
Ipswich Town vs. Nottingham Forest
24/10
Liverpool vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
24/10
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
24/10
Sunderland vs. Leeds United
Jornada 9
Fecha
Partido
31/10
Aston Villa vs. Fulham
31/10
Bournemouth vs. Leeds United
31/10
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest
31/10
Chelsea vs. Manchester United
31/10
Coventry City vs. Sunderland
31/10
Hull City vs. Ipswich Town
31/10
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
31/10
Manchester City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
3110
Newcastle United vs. Everton
31/10
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace
Noviembre
Jornada 10
Fecha
Partido
7/11
Arsenal vs. Hull City
7/11
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Brentford
7/11
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
7/11
Everton vs. Coventry City
7/11
Fulham vs. Newcastle United
7/11
Ipswich Town vs. Bournemouth
7/11
Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
7/11
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
7/11
Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City
7/11
Sunderland vs. Chelsea
Jornada 11
Fecha
Partido
21/11
Aston Villa vs. Sunderland
21/11
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest
21/11
Brentford vs. Everton
21/11
Chelsea vs. Leeds United
21/11
Coventry City vs. Crystal Palace
21/11
Hull City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
21/11
Liverpool vs. Manchester United
21/11
Manchester City vs. Fulham
21/11
Newcastle United vs. Arsenal
21/11
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ipswich Town
Jornada 12
Fecha
Partido
28/11
Arsenal vs. Manchester City
28/11
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United
28/11
Crystal Palace vs. Hull City
28/11
Everton vs. Liverpool
28/11
Fulham vs. Bournemouth
28/11
Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa
28/11
Leeds United vs. Coventry City
28/11
Manchester United vs. Brentford
28/11
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
28/11
Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Diciembre
Jornada 13
Fecha
Partido
2/12
Aston Villa vs. Everton
2/12
Bournemouth vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
2/12
Brentford vs. Arsenal
2/12
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
2/12
Coventry City vs. Ipswich Town
2/12
Hull City vs. Nottingham Forest
2/12
Liverpool vs. Sunderland
2/12
Manchester City vs. Leeds United
2/12
Newcastle United vs. Manchester United
2/12
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham
Jornada 14
Fecha
Partido
5/12
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
5/12
Bournemouth vs. Hull City
5/12
Brentford vs. Manchester City
5/12
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
5/12
Everton vs. Fulham
5/12
Leeds United vs. Ipswich Town
5/12
Manchester United vs. Coventry City
5/12
Newcastle United vs. Sunderland
5/12
Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
5/12
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
Jornada 15
Fecha
Partido
12/12
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth
12/12
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Everton
12/12
Coventry City vs. Aston Villa
12/12
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
12/12
Fulham vs. Brentford
12/12
Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
12/12
Ipswich Town vs. Newcastle United
12/12
Liverpool vs. Leeds United
12/12
Manchester City vs. Chelsea
12/12
Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest
Jornada 16
Fecha
Partido
19/12
Arsenal vs. Manchester United
19/12
Bournemouth vs. Coventry City
19/12
Brentford vs. Newcastle United
19/12
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Ipswich Town
19/12
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
19/12
Leeds United vs. Fulham
19/12
Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
19/12
Manchester City vs. Hull City
19/12
Nottingham Forest vs. Everton
19/12
Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace
Jornada 17
Fecha
Partido
26/12
Aston Villa vs. Leeds United
26/12
Coventry City vs. Chelsea
26/12
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
26/12
Everton vs. Sunderland
26/12
Fulham vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
26/12
Hull City vs. Liverpool
26/12
Ipswich Town vs. Brentford
26/12
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest
26/12
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
26/12
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth
Jornada 18
Fecha
Partido
30/12
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
30/12
Coventry City vs. Brentford
30/12
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth
30/12
Everton vs. Manchester City
30/12
Fulham vs. Arsenal
30/12
Hull City vs. Leeds United
30/12
Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea
30/12
Manchester United vs. Sunderland
30/12
Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest
30/12
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
Enero
Jornada 19
Fecha
Partido
2/01
Arsenal vs. Ipswich Town
2/01
Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa
2/01
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace
2/01
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester United
2/01
Chelsea vs. Newcastle United
2/01
Leeds United vs. Everton
2/01
Liverpool vs. Coventry City
2/01
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
2/01
Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham
2/01
Sunderland vs. Hull City
Jornada 20
Fecha
Partido
6/01
Arsenal vs. Brentford
6/01
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth
6/01
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
6/01
Everton vs. Aston Villa
6/01
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur
6/01
Ipswich Town vs. Coventry City
6/01
Leeds United vs. Manchester City
6/01
Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
6/01
Nottingham Forest vs. Hull City
6/01
Sunderland vs. Liverpool
Jornada 21
Fecha
Partido
16/01
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
16/01
Bournemouth vs. Ipswich Town
16/01
Brentford vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
16/01
Chelsea vs. Sunderland
16/01
Coventry City vs. Everton
16/01
Hull City vs. Arsenal
16/01
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
16/01
Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest
16/01
Newcastle United vs. Fulham
16/01
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United
Jornada 22
Fecha
Partido
23/01
Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
23/01
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester City
23/01
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
23/01
Everton vs. Brentford
23/01
Fulham vs. Aston Villa
23/01
Ipswich Town vs. Hull City
23/01
Leeds United vs. Chelsea
23/01
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
23/01
Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth
23/01
Sunderland vs. Coventry City
Jornada 23
Fecha
Partido
30/01
Aston Villa vs. Ipswich Town
30/01
Bournemouth vs. Fulham
30/01
Brentford vs. Manchester United
30/01
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
30/01
Coventry City vs. Leeds United
30/01
Hull City vs. Crystal Palace
30/01
Liverpool vs. Everton
30/01
Manchester City vs. Arsenal
30/01
Newcastle United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
30/01
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sunderland
Febrero
Jornada 24
Fecha
Partido
6/02
Arsenal vs Liverpool
6/02
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Hull City
6/02
Crystal Palace vs. Coventry City
6/02
Everton vs. Newcastle United
6/02
Fulham vs. Manchester City
6/02
Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur
6/02
Leeds United vs. Bournemouth
6/02
Manchester United vs. Chelsea
6/02
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford
6/02
Sunderland vs. Aston Villa
Jornada 25
Fecha
Partido
10/02
Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth
10/02
Coventry City vs. Liverpool
10/02
Crystal Palace vs. Brentford
10/02
Everton vs. Leeds United
10/02
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest
10/02
Hull City vs. Sunderland
10/02
Ipswich Town vs. Arsenal
10/02
Manchester United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
10/02
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
10/02
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
Jornada 26
Fecha
Partido
20/02
Arsenal vs. Fulham
20/02
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace
20/02
Brentford vs. Coventry City
20/02
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur
20/02
Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town
20/02
Leeds United vs. Aston Villa
20/02
Liverpool vs. Hull City
20/02
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
20/02
Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United
20/02
Sunderland vs. Everton
Jornada 27
Fecha
Partido
27/02
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
27/02
Coventry City vs. Bournemouth
27/02
Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland
27/02
Everton vs. Nottingham Forest
27/02
Fulham vs. Leeds United
27/02
Hull City vs. Manchester City
27/02
Ipswich Town vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
27/02
Manchester United vs. Arsenal
27/02
Newcastle United vs. Brentford
27/02
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
Marzo
Jornada 28
Fecha
Partido
3/03
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
3/03
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur
3/03
Brentford vs. Ipswich Town
3/03
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Fulham
3/03
Chelsea vs. Coventry City
3/03
Leeds United vs. Hull City
3/03
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
3/03
Manchester City vs. Everton
3/03
Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United
3/03
Sunderland vs. Manchester United
Jornada 29
Fecha
Partido
13/03
Aston Villa vs. Hull City
13/03
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United
13/03
Chelsea vs. Arsenal
13/03
Coventry City vs. Manchester City
13/03
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
13/03
Leeds United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
13/03
Liverpool vs. Ipswich Town
13/03
Manchester United vs. Everton
13/03
Sunderland vs. Brentford
13/03
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest
Jornada 30
Fecha
Partido
20/03
Arsenal vs. Sunderland
20/03
Brentford vs. Bournemouth
20/03
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Coventry City
20/03
Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
20/03
Fulham vs. Liverpool
20/03
Hull City vs. Chelsea
20/03
Ipswich Town vs. Crystal Palace
20/03
Manchester City vs. Manchester United
20/03
Newcastle United vs. Leeds United
20/03
Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa
Abril
Jornada 31
Fecha
Partido
10/04
Aston Villa vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
10/04
Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
10/04
Chelsea vs. Fulham
10/04
Coventry City vs. Arsenal
10/04
Crystal Palace vs. Everton
10/04
Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest
10/04
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
10/04
Manchester United vs. Hull City
10/04
Sunderland vs. Ipswich Town
10/04
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford
Jornada 32
Fecha
Partido
17/04
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
17/04
Brentford vs. Leeds United
17/04
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Chelsea
17/04
Everton vs. Bournemouth
17/04
Fulham vs. Sunderland
17/04
Hull City vs. Coventry City
17/04
Ipswich Town vs. Manchester United
17/04
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
17/04
Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
17/04
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
Jornada 33
Fecha
Partido
24/04
Aston Villa vs. Coventry City
24/04
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
24/04
Brentford vs. Fulham
24/04
Chelsea vs. Manchester City
24/04
Everton vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
24/04
Leeds United vs. Liverpool
24/04
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
24/04
Newcastle United vs. Ipswich Town
24/04
Nottingham Forest vs. Sunderland
24/04
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Hull City
Mayo
Jornada 34
Fecha
Partido
1/05
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
1/05
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest
1/05
Coventry City vs. Manchester United
1/05
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
1/05
Fulham vs. Everton
1/05
Hull City vs. Bournemouth
1/05
Ipswich Town vs. Leeds United
1/05
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
1/05
Manchester City vs. Brentford
1/05
Sunderland vs. Newcastle United
Jornada 35
Fecha
Partido
8/05
Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
8/05
Brentford vs. Aston Villa
8/05
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Sunderland
8/05
Everton vs. Hull City
8/05
Fulham vs. Ipswich Town
8/05
Leeds United vs. Arsenal
8/05
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
8/05
Newcastle United vs. Coventry City
8/05
Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace
8/05
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
Jornada 36
Fecha
Partido
15/05
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest
15/05
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United
15/05
Chelsea vs. Everton
15/05
Coventry City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
15/05
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
15/05
Hull City vs. Fulham
15/05
Ipswich Town vs. Manchester City
15/05
Liverpool vs. Brentford
15/05
Manchester United vs. Leeds United
15/05
Sunderland vs. Bournemouth
Jornada 37
Fecha
Partido
23/05
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
23/05
Brentford vs. Hull City
23/05
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool
23/05
Everton vs. Arsenal
23/05
Fulham vs. Coventry City
23/05
Leeds United vs. Sunderland
23/05
Manchester City vs. Aston Villa
23/05
Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace
23/05
Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town
23/05
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
Jornada 38
Fecha
Partido
30/05
Arsenal vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
30/05
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur
30/05
Chelsea vs. Brentford
30/05
Coventry City vs. Nottingham Forest
30/05
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United
30/05
Hull City vs. Newcastle United
30/05
Ipswich Town vs. Everton
30/05
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
30/05
Manchester United vs. Fulham
30/05
Sunderland vs. Manchester City
MÁS NOTICIAS SOBRE LA PREMIER LEAGUE
Periodista, leonesa afincada en Madrid. Desde que tengo uso de razón el fútbol despertó emociones muy fuertes en mí y tuve la suerte de convertir mi pasión en mi profesión.