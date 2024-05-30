Best Kar98k Loadout for MW3 & Warzone
Fans have been waiting for Season 4 to drop in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone for a long time, and it wasn’t because of all the new maps, or new bundles. Instead, everyone was excited for the long awaited return of the Kar98k, a Sniper Rifle which dominated Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone’s glory days. Well, it’s finally back, and we’ve got the best loadout that you need to use.
Best Kar98k Loadout for MW3 & Warzone
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L
- Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop
- Stock: Repeller Tac Stock
- Sling: Target Sling
This Kar98k loadout is an absolute beast in Warzone, and it will dominate on Rebirth Island especially. First off, the Sonic Suppressor L will increase your damage range while also keeping you off the minimap while firing, making it a great all round attachment. The XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop will increase handling by reducing recoil, ensuring that you can stay on target much easier.
The Repeller Tac Stock will further increase handling and make the Kar98k much smoother when aiming down sights, while the target sling gives a slight buff to recoil control, but massively improves aim down sights sway. Finally, we use the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x as this is by far the best Optic, but that’s really down to personal preference.
Best Perk Package
Having the best Perk Package is essential to winning in Call of Duty: Warzone. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.
- Focus - Reduces flinch during ADS, along with extending the Hold Breath duration. Perfect for maintaining accuracy with the Kar98k.
- Double Time - Enhances the player's Tac Sprint duration, mitigating any drastic reductions in mobility to keep players quick on their feet.
- Tempered - Replate armor vests to full with just two plates. Works great in quickly plating up after taking damage, allowing players to return fire much sooner.
- Birdseye - Enhances radar effects such as UAVs and Portable Radars, along with bypassing Ghosted player's immunity to being revealed on the minimap -- great for surveying the battlefield for the next kill.
How to Unlock the Kar98k
Players can unlock the Kar98k in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass. The Kar98k can be found in Sector 5, and the fastest way to unlock it is by going through Sector 1, then 3, before finally redeeming all of the rewards in Sector 5.