IEM Dallas To Crown 100th Champion — CS2 Prize Pool, Schedule, Teams
IEM Dallas is bringing the best Counter-Strike 2 teams together for a massive tournament on the 100th Intel Extreme Masters celebration in Dallas, Texas.
IEM Dallas is coming on May 27 to June 2, a three-day competition at the Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. It will feature the top teams as well as fun esports entertainment for fans. This will be a chance to witness history as we find out who comes out as the 100th IEM Champion. Sixteen teams will clash for a piece of the $250,000 prize pool
IEM Dallas Schedule and Format
Group Stage (May 27 - 29):
Two double-elimination format groups with eight teams each. The opening matches are best-of-one, and all following matches are best-of-three.
Playoffs (May 31 - June 2):
The top three teams from each group advance to the Playoffs with a single-elimination bracket and best-of-three matches:
- The Group Stage winners advance to the Semifinals
- The Group Stage runner-ups advance to the Quarterfinals as the High Seeds
- The Group Stage third-place teams advance to the Quarterfinals as the Low Seeds
Teams Attending
The team lineup features the strongest teams around the world, including "local heroes" from North America. Here are the attending teams and how they qualified for this tournament:
- 9z Globant (SA Qualifier)
- BIG (ESL Partner Team)
- Complexity Gaming (ESL Partner Team)
- FaZe Clan (ESL Partner Team)
- FlyQuest (Oceania Qualifier)
- G2 Esports (ESL World Ranking)
- Heroic (EU Qualifier)
- M80 (Local hero Invite)
- Monte (ESL World Ranking)
- MOUZ (ESL Partner Team)
- Natus Vincere (ESL Partner Team)
- Team Falcons (ESL World Ranking)
- Team Liquid (NA Qualifier)
- Team Spirit (ESL World Ranking)
- Vitality (ESL Partner Team)
- Virtus.Pro (EU Qualifier)
Commentators and Analysts
Hosts:
- Freya "Freya" Spiers (Desk Host)
- Tres "stunna" Saranthus (Desk Host)
- Mike "DarfMike" Winnick (Stage Host)
Sideline Reporter:
- James Banks
Commentators / Analysts:
- Mathieu "Maniac" Quiquerez (Analyst)
- Janko "YNk" Paunovic (Analyst)
- Joshua "steel" Nissan (Analyst)
- Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill (Commentator)
- Alex "Machine" Richardson (Commentator)
- Adam "Dinko" Hawthorne (Commentator)
- Jason "moss" O'Toole (Commentator)
Prize Money
- TOTAL: $250,000
- 1st: $100,000
- 2nd: $42,000
- 3rd-4th: $20,000
- 5th-6th: $10,000
- 7th-8th: $6,000
- 9th-12th: $5,000
- 13th-16th: $4,000
The All-Star Hour Showmatch
Aside from the main tournament, there is a fun tournament with "fan-favorite players." This will take place ahead of the IEM Dallas Grand Final on June 2. Team North America will face off against IEM Veterans.
The DreamHack Dallas Experience
Fans will have plenty of esports action to engage with, whether you're in person or watching the stream. The three-day experienc will include the following:
- Cosplay Championship
- Fighting Game Tournaments
- Tabletop Gaming
- Indie Games
- Live Music
- BOC LAN Party
- Overwatch Championship Series
- ESL Impact Season 5 Grand Finals (all-women CS2 tourney)
Where to Watch
The live broadcast will be available on FACEIT Watch, ESL Counter-Strike Twitch, and YouTube channels, as well as via dedicated broadcast partners. For those unable to tune in live, all matches will also be available to watch on-demand for free via YouTube.