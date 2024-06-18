Is the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Coming to Xbox?
The Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is bringing back some of the best crossover fighting games you ever shook a stick at. But some gamers noticed that the Xbox seemed to be missing from the announcements. Will the collection be on Xbox?
On X, Marvel vs. Capcom's official account tweeted that they're "gonna take you for a ride back to the arcades" with this exciting new collection. It features seven "legendary" games:
- The Punisher (1993)
- X-Men: Children Of The Atom (1994)
- Marvel Super Heroes (1995)
- X-Men Vs. Street Fighter (1996)
- Marvel Super Heroes Vs. Street Fighter (1997)
- Marvel Vs. Capcom: Clash Of Superheroes (1998)
- Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: New Age Of Heroes (2000)
This collection is quite special since it's the first time long-time gamers can play The Punisher at home. The other six games have been available on consoles in the past but it's been quite a while that they've actually been available. The games were usually sold in Arcade1Up cabinets instead.
Now, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is bringing these memory-filled fighters to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Is Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics on Xbox?
The FGC was very excited by this classic collection but quickly noticed that the Xbox was missing from the announcement. Many started asking why Xbox players were left out.
One gamer speculated: "If I had to guess, it’s probably due to MS requiring a Series S|X version for every game now, even if it’s solely intended for Xbox One. Definitely not worth the cost to make six versions when they could’ve done it in three or four."
While this hasn't been true for every game Xbox released in the past, the same fan added that this collection probably had a lower budget.
Others argued that it was most likely just because Sony, who owns EVO, "hates" Xbox players. It's no surprise that many fighting game tournaments use PlayStation and PC over Xbox consoles. Or maybe it's due to Sony owning the rights to Spider-Man.
Either way, some gamers still had hope. One pointed out that Xbox could be in the works but just wasn't part of the initial announcement. For now, developers have not answered so it's unclear if Xbox players will ever get access to the arcade collection.