How to Get Free Purple Sub-Zero and Tanya Skins in Mortal Kombat 1
There are two free Mortal Kombat 1 skins up for grabs!
Mortal Kombat 1 players can now get vibrant purple skins for Sub-Zero and Tanya — absolutely free. They were first leaked in April and fans were excited to get their hands on them.
You can get these two skins by tuning into NetherRealm Studio's Twitch channel and watching its Final Kombat stream sometime between June 14 and June 16.
How to Unlock MK1 Final Kombat Twitch Drops
In order to get the purple Sub-Zero and Tanya skins, you simply have to watch some Twitch streams. For Tanya, you need to watch the official stream for 30 minutes. If you watch for a total of an hour, you'll get the Sub-Zero reward. The skins will automatically go into your inventory if you have your WB Games account attached to your Twitch account.
Here's how to make sure that's the case:
- 1. Log into your WB games account
- Press "Connect" and then continue to the options
- Authorize your account's connection with Twitch after selecting it
- Press "Continue" again
- Go to the WB Games website
- Watch the Final Kombat stream
- Claim your free skins!