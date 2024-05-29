Esports illustrated

Disney Demands that Pixelborn Shut Down as Lorcana Grows

The Pixelborn community is not happy.

Olivia Richman

Disney Lorcana is the newest trading card game and its competitive side has continued to grow. As Disney and Ravensburger have continued to expand on the event circuit, it seems that they've gone after a fan-made online program that allowed for fans to practice with one another. It's now the end of Pixelborn.

Earlier today, one of the founders of Pixelborn announced that it was being shut down for good after they were contacted by a Disney representative. According to the Discord statement, Disney told them: "Disney has intellectual property rights in the Disney Lorcana cards and that Disney has requested Pixelborn to respect these rights by not copying the cards in any way suggesting an affiliation with Disney."

It was followed with a demand that Pixelborn be shut down before June 16, 2024.

Why Is Pixelborn Being Shut Down?

At the time of writing and during Disney Lorcana's infancy, the game had no way to play online the way that other card games could. Without a way to practice, Lorcana players created Pixelborn. This was a program that allowed players to copy card art into a game that would let them make and play with decks.

The creator of Pixelborn, known on Discord as Pavel, claimed that if Disney ever demanded they shut down that they would listen. Unfortunately the time has come.

"My heart is shattered to pieces," they wrote. "I've put everything into this project for the past year and a half. Every night, weekend, and holiday. I know it meant a lot for many people as the only way to experience the game we all love."

It's currently unknown if Ravensburger will come up with their own online system for practicing Disney Lorcana. Meanwhile, Pixelborn creators stated that Ravensburger is the "best compnay" and have appreciated their overall support of the game.

"The past weekend proves that Lorcana has a bright future," they wrote.

Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 