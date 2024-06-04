Where to Watch Summer Games Done Quick
Speed running's biggest event is returning! Summer Games Done Quick has been announced with an awesome lineup of games and creators.
What is Summer Games Done Quick?
Summer Games Done Quick is a speedrunning marathon that has nonstop speedrunning action for a week in an attempt to raise money for charity. This year, the marathon will benefit Doctors Without Borders, a nonprofit that provides medical assistance to people based on need, regardless of race, religion, gender, and more.
When Is Summer Games Done Quick?
Games Done Quick will take place from June 30 to July 6 at the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minnesota. There will also be a Juneteenth Celebration on June 22 and 23 beforehand.
How to Watch Summer Games Done Quick
The official broadcast for Summer Games Done Quick will be on the event's Twitch channel. You can donate directly from this livestream. The Junteenth celebration, which features all black speed runners, will also be on this Twitch channel.
Summer Games Done Quick Schedule
There is an entire week of speed running planned for this exciting marathon. You'll be able to watch classic games like Mario 64 and new games, with speed runners taking on a variety of challenges. Check out the full schedule here, starting with Yoshi's Story and ending with the Super Mario RPG Remake. In between, you'll see Kirby's Adventure, Baldur's Gate 3, Zoombinis, Barbie, Mega Man, Pokemon Violet, and more!
Here are some of the highlights mentioned in the press release:
- Alan Wake 2 - Alan% (Initiation Only) by suavepeanut
- ANIMAL WELL - Any% No Flute Warp NMG by HackaKat, with Any% as an incentive
- Another Crab’s Treasure - Any% Restricted Race by LilAggy and spicee
- Halo 3 - 4p Co-op Legendary by Chronos, adef, Bryonato, and NervyDestroyer
- Ken Griffey, Jr. Presents Major League Baseball - Win A Game by JSR_ and Peanut Butter the Dog
- Sekiro - Hitless Any% by Mitchriz
- Super Mario RPG Remake - Normal RTA by V0oid
AGDQ is a bi-annual marathon that reached 100,000 peak viewers last year and always raises a ton for good causes so get ready for some speed running chaos and great times this summer!