OW2 Season 11 Release Date and Trailer
Overwatch 2's eleventh season is right around the corner. It's good to know when you can expect to play it and what you can expect to see when you dive in!
Release Date
For whatever reason, Season 11 will drop on Thursday, June 20. This is a breakaway from the norm for Blizzard games which usually see all their updates and resets on Tuesdays.
The exact time depends on what region you're in.
- USA + Canada: 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST
- South America: 3 p.m. BRT
- Europe: 6 p.m. BST
Season 11 Trailer
Blizzard has released a teaser trailer for the launch of the expansion which you can view down below:
The full length official trailer for Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch will be released on the PlayOverwatch YouTube channel on June 17.
What To Expect In Season 11
It's unlikely that season 11 will see the release of any new heroes, however, we know there will be a new map you can push the payload on, called "Runasapi." As per usual fans can expect a bunch of new skins based on the seasons theming. The theming of this season is tokusatsu media from Japan such as Kaman Rider and Super Sentai.
Skins are confirmed for:
- Cassidy
- Reaper
- Wrecking Ball
- Genji
- Sojourn
- Ana
However, we do not know which will be included in the battle pass and which will be purchasable in the store. Some skins have also been leaked for Roadhog, Zenyatta, and Lucio via Reddit, but it's unclear when these skins will be made available.
The game mode "Clash" which was tested in season 10 does not have an official release date yet but some have speculated it may be coming at some point in season 11. As part of Blizzard's attempts to make the game more balanced through map reworks, "Colosseo" will be the first with its rework being a part of the season 11 update.