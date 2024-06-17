Transformers Collab Hits Overwatch 2 in Season 11
Overwatch 2 is hinting at a collaboration with Transformers.
Season 11 is coming on June 20, bringing a lot of exciting nostalgia for nerdy millennials who watched Power Rangers. Called Super Mega Ultrawatch, the Saturday morning cartoon-inspired trailer shows Power Ranger-themed skins, a Mythic weapon for Reinardt, and an intense Final Showdown mode that looks like a 90s cartoon battle with Calamity Empress Ashe as the main villain.
Despite a ton of content coming in just a few days, Blizzard has also teased a future collab amongst the hype that has played off of Season 11's nostalgia. Transformers is apparently coming to Overwatch 2.
Transformers Coming to Overwatch 2
The official Overwatch X account shared a road map for Season 11, showing an "ultra-sized season" full of cartoon-inspired chaos. This includes a new collaboration with Transformers starting on July 9.
Right now, the collaboration has no further details so it's unclear what skins are coming, if there are any events or game modes, and how long the collaboration will last in-game. Despite the mystery, many players are already pointing at Bastion as the star of the collab, most likely due to him being a robot who can transform into a sentry mode.
"If it's not Bastion, they have fumbled the bag massively," one player wrote.
Ramattra, Echo, Pharah, and Reinhardt were also mentioned as hopefuls for a Transformers-inspired skin. For now we will have to wait and see which hero is more than meets the eye.