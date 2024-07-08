Pokemon's Psuedo-Legendaries Now Called "Powerhouse Pokemon"?
The Pokemon Company may have finally found an official name for all the creatures that aren't technically Legendary Pokemon but might as well be. Tyranitar, Salamence, and other similarly strong 'mons from across the series have been referred to by the community for years as "Psuedo-Legends" for their strength relative to the rest of each game's roster. Recently, however, official messaging appears to refer to them as "Powerhouse Pokemon".
This trend was noted by Serebii's own Joe Merrick on Twitter yesterday. Merrick cited both a recent merchandise line and the notes for in-game events featuring Dragonite, Larvitar, Bagon, Goomy and Beldum.
The official online store Pokemon Center does indeed offer a line of shirts and hoodies featuring Dragapult, Salamence, and other Pokemon that are members of the so-called "600 Club" - an alternate name for the Psuedo-Legendaries due to each member of the club having total base stats of 600.
The list of Powerhouse Pokemon, assuming it will officially include all 600 Club members, includes:
- Dragonite
- Tyranitar
- Salamence
- Metagross
- Garchomp
- Hydreigon
- Goodra
- Hisuian Goodra
- Kommo-o
- Dragapult
- Baxcalibur