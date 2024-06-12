The War Within Release Date and Time
The next World of Warcraft expansion release date has been revealed. First announced at BlizzCon 2023, Blizzard shared more information on the anticipated expansion during the Xbox Showcase event. Here's what we know about The War Within.
When Is World of Warcraft The War Within Coming Out?
The World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within, is being released on August 26, 2024 if all goes according to plan. It will be released exclusively for the PC. It's the first part of a three-part arc known as the Worldsoul Saga, starting this summer.
Here are the exact times:
- Americas (PDT): August 26 at 3:00 PM
- Europe (CEST): August 27 at 12:00 AM
- Korea (KST): August 27 at 7:00 AM
- ANZ (AEST): August 27 at 8:00 AM
Can You Pre-Order The War Within?
Yes, The War Within is currently available for pre-order. The pre-order will come with some exclusive rewards. There are multiple bundle options.
Is There a The War Within Open Beta?
The War Within has a beta test happening now. You will need to be selected to participate in the beta but lucky gamers will be able to experience the new locations, dungeons, and race.
What Is The War Within About?
World of Warcraft The War Within will explore what took place when a giant sword pierced the deserts of Silithus, left behind by Titan Sargeras when he was jailed. At this point, Azeroth has been struggling with this massive wound for years as both factions are at war over a resource called Azerite that started pouring from underground when the sword struck it.
The expansion will explore underground areas like the Nerubian Kingdom. This is the home of the Earthen, a new character race that will be playable alongside the Horde and Alliance.
The gameplay will include a cross-character progression system called Warbands. This lets players benefit witout having to split effort across alts. Delves are quick dungeon runs that are also a big part of The War Within, which will offer solo play opportunities with great rewards.