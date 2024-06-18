Esports illustrated

Netcode & Weapon Mastery Updates - XDefiant Y1S0.4 Patch Notes

The netcode has finally been fixed in XDefiant

Charlie Cater

XDefiant

Ubisoft’s new First Person Shooter, XDefiant, has had one big issue ever since launch. That is the netcode. Players have been frustrated with their shots not registering, or with them hitting late. This has finally been updated in the most recent patch, and this update also brings changes to weapon mastery.

Weapon Mastery in XDefiant has been extended with the level to unlock now being higher than ever before. However, weapon levelling XP has been lowered, which will make unlocking attachments much faster.

Here’s the full patch notes for the XDefiant Y1S0.4 update.

XDefiant sniper in-game promo image
XDefiant

XDefiant Patch Notes

Gameplay

Sped up the process of unlocking weapon attachments by lowering the amount of XP needed to level up your primary weapon, from 3,500 to 3,000, and your secondary weapon, from 1,500 to 1,000. This change is retroactive, meaning your existing weapon levels will likely be even higher now. Pause for polite applause.

To counterbalance this speedier access to performance-enhancing attachments--and provide a greater challenge to the community--Weapon Mastery level requirements have increased. However, any player who has already unlocked Bronze/Silver/Gold skins will get to keep them. We're not monsters.

Netcode

Improved how quickly your health reacts when being shot, which should reduce the feeling of being shot behind walls.

Weapons

Players wielding the MDR while strutting around in the Firestorm skin were experiencing an abnormal level of recoil, which has been reset to normal recoil. So strut away.

Factions

Restored the decorum of lying down when dead to players who previously remained on their feet after dying while under the influence of Libertad's Medico Supremo ultra.

Miscellaneous

Additional crash fixes.

