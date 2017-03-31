This boy band is actually made up of girls

Pictured above is the Chinese boy band Acrush. The only hitch is that the five members of this boy band are actually girls. They was inspired by Li Yuchun, a pop star in China who maintains a rather androgynous style. So what's the sports connection, you ask? The group's proper name is FCC-Acrush because they are part of a sports brand called the Fantasy Football Confederation and as such, must learn soccer and incorporate it into their act.

Big news on future of Hot Clicks

As you probably know by now, Jimmy Traina is returning to Sports Illustrated. His first day back is Monday. Jimmy started Hot Clicks in April, 2007 and ran the ship until 2013, when he left for Fox Sports and I took over. I'm really excited for a few reasons. First, Jimmy is one of my best friends so it'll be great to have him around again. Second, he's going to be writing a daily column to replace P.M. Clicks. The column will be similar in content (sports, pop culture, nothing too serious) but won't have the same look and feel as Hot Clicks. Overall, it's good for Sports Illustrated and it's good for you, the reader. I believe the term people use is "win-win." If you have any questions, please email me (andy_gray@simail.com) and make sure you follow Jimmy on Twitter. And follow me, also.

Scenes from the College Dunk Contest

The Denny's championship belt is such a better prize than a lame trophy (and congrats to Georgetown’s Rodney Pryor).

Lovely Lady of the Day

These photos of Linda Palacio seem like a good way to get your weekend started. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Last-minute WrestleMania reads

WrestleMania is Sunday and if you haven't read Justin Barrasso's news/notes/preview, do so immediately. Also worth reading: Diamond Dallas Page discusses young Triple H and entering the Hall of Fame ... Q&A with WWE superfan Wale ... The 30 best pro wrestling Twitter accounts ... Five stars who would most benefit from winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Twitter sleuth of the day

Gizmodo's Ashley Feinberg, who somehow figured out James Comey's covert Twitter account.

NFL stadium > Police, firefighters, teachers

Las Vegas NHL owner: The city could have spent the Raiders' stadium money on police, firefighters and teachers https://t.co/LcxiSYoEwp pic.twitter.com/5Hf5phsuJT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 31, 2017

Halle Berry is 50 and looks better than ever

Me when someone says "I'm coming over and I've got snacks." A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

Odds & ends

Former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts has a new book out and we have an exclusive excerpt about the Daniel Bryan tie-choking incident ... It would probably be best for Phil Mickelson to pick up another hobby besides gambling ... Getting a laser tattoo of the NHL logo (or anything, for that matter) looks painful ... Ten college football April Fool's Day pranks you'd totally believe ... Matthew Perry revealed his favorite Chandler Bing one-liner ... Two seniors at Yale have found a natural cure for a hangover.

Evolution of The Undertaker

The evolution of The Undertaker



(GiF courtesy of https://t.co/OCh3PruEax) pic.twitter.com/BiBVEpbndU — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) March 31, 2017

Acrush performs

Best news bloopers of March

I love this song and I don't care what you think

